Hanover Township, PA

State police investigate theft incident involving PSP vehicle

By Vivian Muniz
 6 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police are investigating a vandalism, theft incident done to one of their vehicles in Hanover Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident occurred on South Regent Street when the suspect smashed the passenger side window on a marked PSP car.

Investigators state the suspect stole a duty bag with various equipment, a second bag containing rifle ammunition and a police vest before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Slacktish at 570-821-4110

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

