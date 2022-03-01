Joyce Bulifant shares what she hopes people take away from her book ‘My Four Hollywood Husbands’

Joyce Bulifant talked about her time in Hollywood and her role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She talked about some of the hardships she has encountered in her time as an actress and the stories she tells in her book “My Four Hollywood Husbands,” which she recently recorded an audiobook for.

Joyce’s audio book for “My Four Hollywood Husbands” is available now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 1, 2022.

