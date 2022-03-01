ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Joyce Bulifant shares what she hopes people take away from her book ‘My Four Hollywood Husbands’

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Oz2P_0eSeIL2600

Joyce Bulifant talked about her time in Hollywood and her role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She talked about some of the hardships she has encountered in her time as an actress and the stories she tells in her book “My Four Hollywood Husbands,” which she recently recorded an audiobook for.

Joyce’s audio book for “My Four Hollywood Husbands” is available now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

More than 80 animals removed from Diamond Bar home; resident hospitalized

More than 80 animals were rescued from a Diamond Bar home this week, after a neighbor reported deplorable conditions to authorities. The Inland Valley Humane Society originally responded to the home on the 1100 block of Flintlock Road early Tuesday morning, agency spokesperson Ariel Sepulveda told KTLA. The humane society...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
KTLA.com

Denver Police: Box of human heads stolen from truck

A box of human heads was stolen from a truck that was transporting the body parts for medical research, officials in Denver said. The theft occurred Thursday morning at 11 a.m., when the Denver Police said someone broke into the box truck and took a cardboard box of human remains as well as a dolly. Sources told KTLA sister station KDVR the box was blue and white, and had “Science Care” written on the sides.
DENVER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Says She Never Calls Her Husband By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Bulifant
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Shares the Best Advice Mama Joyce Gave Her When She Was Younger

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, Summer House's Ciara Miller, and The Real Housewives of Miami's Guerdy Abraira recently opened up to E! News' Francesca Amiker about their lives as Black women and entrepreneurs in a candid conversation as they all joined forces for the latest entry into Bravo's Amplify Our Voices series.
CELEBRITIES
FUN 107

My Husband Locked Away My Phone & The Results Were Eye-Opening

Let’s face it, our cell phones are an extension of our bodies. So, when my husband brought home a lockbox to cut down on our screen time, I was less than amused. But after coming face to face with my phone addiction, I’m here to tell you that a lockbox may be the best thing to happen to you and your family’s relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Audio Book#Nexstar Media Inc
E! News

Gabby Barrett Shares What She's Learned From Her First Year as a Mom

Watch: ACM Awards 2021 Must-See Arrivals: Blake Shelton, Lady A & More. Gabby Barrett is singing the praises of life as a new mom. The country music star—nominated for Female Artist of the Year at this month's 2022 ACM Awards—is soaking up every minute with her 13-month-old daughter Baylah May Foehner. And yes, she's giving thanks to her own parents for the sacrifices they made along the way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Fontana

A man in Fontana shot and killed a burglar who broke into his home late Saturday night, authorities said. Fontana police officers responded to a home on the 7300 block of Cypress Avenue around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a burglary. When they arrived on scene, police discovered that the homeowner had shot and […]
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Skiers, snowboarders head to the mountains as winter storm drops fresh snow

A second winter storm brought more cold temperatures, rain and heavy snow to Southern California Saturday morning. It’s great news for skiers and snowboarders looking to take advantage of all that fresh powder. Officials at Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood were expecting between 1-3 inches of additional snow over the coming day. Erin Myers reports […]
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
KTLA

Man fatally shot in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area, officials say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area Saturday night. The investigation took place toward the rear of a property in the 4600 block of Coliseum Street, according to Officer Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department. The man is believed to have been about 30 years old. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Large tornado in Iowa leaves 6 dead, 4 injured, official says

Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among […]
DES MOINES, IA
KTLA

Death of Stanford University soccer star Katie Meyer ruled suicide

Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff’s Office said in […]
STANFORD, CA
KTLA

KTLA

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy