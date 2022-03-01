ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Picks Awards: Best of Show at CES 2022 Program Guide Now Available

By Authors
Twice
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTWICE, Residential Systems, and TechRadar Pro are proud to share the nominees and the winners of this year’s Picks Awards,...

www.twice.com

Comments / 0

makeuseof.com

MUO Awards: Best Wellness Device of MWC 2022—Kokoon Nightbuds

It is 2022, which means that MWC is here, and MakeUseOf has some awards to give out for the best tech at the event. Standing atop the winner's podium for Best Wellness Tech at MWC 2022 is Kokoon, with its remarkable Nightbuds. Kokoon Nightbuds: Best Wellness Tech at MWC 2022.
Creative Bloq

The best Cricut Explore Air 2 bundle deals available now

The best Cricut Explore Air 2 bundle deals are a good way to buy Cricut's popular craft machine. The Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is Cricut's most popular device and a great choice for home-based, small-scale craft projects, such as making custom stickers, greeting cards, personalised decor and bespoke gifts. It's more economical, and easier to use than the Cricut Maker but can still cut more than 100 different types of material, including premium vinyl, iron-on and HTV vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, special paper and poster board.
Android Authority

Best of MWC 2022 Awards: Android Authority's favorite products from the show

MWC 2022 might have been a more low-key affair than most, but there was still a wide range of awesome products announced. After a two-year hiatus, we’re back on the ground at Mobile World Congress and crowning our picks for the Best of MWC Awards. There’s no denying MWC 2022 was a more unusual year than most, but there was still plenty announced and shown to ensure the trip was worthwhile. Without further ado, these are Android Authority‘s Best of MWC 2022 Awards.
makeuseof.com

Honor Launches the Magic 4 at MWC 2022: What You Need to Know

Honor has always been known for offering a boatload of features in its devices. At MWC 2022, the company has announced its flagship Magic 4 series of smartphones packing cutting-edge features like 100W wireless charging, a quad-curved display, 3D face unlock, and more. Indeed, the device is so good, we...
GeekyGadgets

Honor MagicBook 16 laptop unveiled at MWC

As well as some new smartphones, Honor also unveiled a new laptop at Mobile World Congress, the Honor MagicBook 16. As the name suggests, the MagicBook 16 features a 16.1-inch IPDS display and it comes with an AMD Ryzen 5,000 Series processor and more. The HONOR MagicBook features a 16.1-inch...
Gadget Flow

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android tablet is great for binge-watching shows & studying

Work hard and play harder when you have the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android tablet. Boasting a 10.61″, 2K, IPS, LCD display with up to 400 nits of brightness, it’s perfect for enjoying entertaining content. In fact, it streams content at up to 1,080p, making it great for watching Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Dolby Atmos audio perfectly complements this cinematic quality. Moreover, this Lenovo 2022 tablet remains powerful and reliable with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It also runs on Android 12 OS. Designed with Reading Mode settings, you can easily immerse yourself in content. All the while, with TÜV-certified low blue light, this Android tablet protects your eyes. Finally, it works well alongside the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and Lenovo Instant Memo for notetaking and doodling.
Digital Trends

Save $500 on Dell’s best work-from-home laptop right now

While there’s been a lot of focus in the past few years on gaming laptops, but a lot of folks just need a laptop that works well and can be used for work or study. Of course, even these can be expensive, and even if you grab a deal from our best laptops under $1,000, you still might get something that doesn’t quite fit your needs, so that can be quite a dilemma. Luckily, Dell has discounted one of its better work laptops, the Vostro 3510, and brought it down from $1,113 to $599, which is a pretty massive discount; nearly half the price off, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’re going to find today.
