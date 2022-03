Click here to read the full article. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to present some its craft categories, as well as the short film awards, before the start of the live telecast on ABC drew an outcry on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Although these winners will be edited into the broadcast so that viewers can see, say, Hans Zimmer, if we wins the Oscar for Best Original Score for “Dune,” critics saw the move as the Academy again making changes to the ceremony at the expense of its biggest fans as well as the talented craftspeople who...

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO