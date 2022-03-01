ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

TX-Dem-House-14-Cnty

By The Associated Press
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

KEYT

How to watch the Texas primary election

It’s Election Day in Texas, where voters in the Lone Star State are heading to the polls in the first primary of the 2022 election cycle. The primary races will set the scene for several key races up and down the Texas ballot this year, including the Lone Star State’s gubernatorial and attorney general elections. Tuesday’s primary is the first election to be held under Texas’ new elections law, which made significant changes to voting procedures in the state.
Most Dangerous Highway In The US Is In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
MySanAntonio

New Beto O'Rourke ad puts Gov. Greg Abbott in hot seat over energy company campaign donations

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continues to aggressively take Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his handling of last year’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions and killed at least 246 Texans. O’Rourke kicked off the first day of early voting for the primary election Monday with a new ad attacking the Republican leader, saying Texans are paying higher utility bills as a result of the power grid failure.
Denton Record-Chronicle

Abbott, O’Rourke win gubernatorial primaries

Gov. Greg Abbott won his Republican primary outright, capping a year during which he faced vocal challengers from his right. While largely expected, the decisive victory allows Abbott to fully focus on the general election, where he will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke. For months, Abbott’s primary opponents hounded him...
Incumbent Hefner faces challenger Collier in TX House District 5 race

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - State Representative Cole Hefner is running for reelection for the Texas House District 5 seat. He laid out what big things was done in the last legislative session. “We made big gains in the life issue, we tripled border security funding, we’re putting more boots on...
ValleyCentral

Meet the Republican candidate for TX-37 House District

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primary elections for the Republican and Democrat parties are on March 1. Texas House of Representatives District 37 was redistricted as a result of the 2020 Census to exclude current Democratic Representative Alex Dominguez. The new district now includes all of Willacy County and less of the city of […]
107-3 KISS-FM

Somebody In Texas Has A Damn Good Divorce Attorney (Or Not)

When two people fall "out" of love with each other, things can go one of two ways: everybody agrees to disagree and go their separate ways without any drama or things can get super ugly and they end up in court fighting over assets. When folks choose the latter, you can expect the fight to be long, ugly and contentious with one side trying to get all that they can from the other. To be completely honest with you, we don't know if this is the case here, but a hilarious TikTok video is making the rounds and it all has us asking a bunch of questions.
NPR

FBI raid of South Texas congressman adds another element to a tough primary challenge

Early voting is underway in Texas for the state's March 1 primary. There's a key Democratic race in South Texas. Nine-term Congressman Henry Cuellar is once again being challenged by his former intern, progressive Jessica Cisneros. It was already closely watched and is even more so now after the FBI raided Cuellar's home and office. Texas Public Radio's Sofia Sanchez reports.
fox40jackson.com

Dems Cuellar, Cisneros head to runoff in Texas US House primary

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent and the last anti-abortion House Democrat, avoided defeat in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Texas – but will head to a runoff against progressive immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros, according to The Associated Press. The primary was a rematch for the candidates after...
