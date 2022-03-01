TX-Dem-House-5-Cnty

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily bested a group of conservative challengers to lock up his party's nomination Tuesday and will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the November general election. O'Rourke nearly ousted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 will get the chance to try for an even bigger upset...
The debate had been underway for less than 10 minutes before the top Republican candidates in a MAGA-friendly Houston congressional district reached a consensus: Each believed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. “We’ve seen across the board, the Democrats have always cheated,” said Jonathan Hullihan, a former judge...
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Almost 13 months into Joe Biden's presidency, a long list of Republicans are campaigning on the Big Lie — including, according to the Houston Chronicle, many of the 2022 congressional candidates in Texas. There will be no U.S. Senate races in Texas in...
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - State Representative Cole Hefner is running for reelection for the Texas House District 5 seat. He laid out what big things was done in the last legislative session. “We made big gains in the life issue, we tripled border security funding, we’re putting more boots on...
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Two-term U.S. Representative Van Taylor on Wednesday withdrew from a Republican primary run-off race, ending his reelection bid after admitting he had an extra-marital affair with the widow of an American who joined the Islamic State, according to media reports. Taylor, who represents a northeast...
Retired Navy SEAL, former Trump administration official, and Republican Texas congressional candidate Morgan Luttrell landed support from a key super PAC backing GOP candidates – with a six-figure ad buy in the state highlighting his life of service and how he will "fight to protect" Texas values, Fox News has learned.
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primary elections for the Republican and Democrat parties are on March 1. Texas House of Representatives District 37 was redistricted as a result of the 2020 Census to exclude current Democratic Representative Alex Dominguez. The new district now includes all of Willacy County and less of the city of […]
"Debate between Texas GOP attorney general candidates got heated, even though incumbent Ken Paxton wasn't there"
