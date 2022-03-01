ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

TX-Dem-House-5-Cnty

By The Associated Press
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in...

www.mysanantonio.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Governor's Race is Set: O'Rourke, to Face Abbott in November

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily bested a group of conservative challengers to lock up his party's nomination Tuesday and will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the November general election. O'Rourke nearly ousted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 will get the chance to try for an even bigger upset...
WTOK-TV

Mississippi, Alabama senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - U.S. senators from Mississippi and Alabama issued statements after President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama. If she is confirmed confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson would become just the...
KLTV

Incumbent Hefner faces challenger Collier in TX House District 5 race

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - State Representative Cole Hefner is running for reelection for the Texas House District 5 seat. He laid out what big things was done in the last legislative session. “We made big gains in the life issue, we tripled border security funding, we’re putting more boots on...
Daily Mail

It's Beto v Abbott: Texas Governor race is set, AOC-backed Democrat goes neck and neck with Rep. Henry Cuellar and Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton is forced into a AG race runoff in first major primaries of 2022

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington. Both easily won their party's nomination for governor on Tuesday. A much tighter race is the one between...
ValleyCentral

Meet the Republican candidate for TX-37 House District

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primary elections for the Republican and Democrat parties are on March 1. Texas House of Representatives District 37 was redistricted as a result of the 2020 Census to exclude current Democratic Representative Alex Dominguez. The new district now includes all of Willacy County and less of the city of […]
