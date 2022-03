Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO