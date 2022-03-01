Colts 'still working through' Carson Wentz's future

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke with the media Tuesday at the NFL combine and gave an update about the situation regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

After it was reported that the Colts are “probably going to trade or cut Wentz” before his roster bonus kicks in on March 18, all of the talk has been about what the Colts will do with the 29-year-old quarterback.

While Ballard didn’t really give much of an answer, he did say that the team is still working through all of the options and that ultimately, they’ll do whatever is best for the team.

It was another non-commital answer from Ballard on the Wentz situation, similarly to his year-end press conference.

The Colts still have a few weeks to make a decision before a roster bonus is triggered on Wentz’s contract. And they’ll have the benefit of the early part of free agency to see the other options available if they do move on.

This situation remains fluid but with all of the smoke, it appears the Colts are going to do whatever they can to move on from Wentz this offseason.