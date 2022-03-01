10 takeaways from Chris Ballard's press conference at NFL combine

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard met with the media on Tuesday as the league kicked off the NFL combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the new league year is still a few weeks away, this was the first time Ballard spoke to the media since the trade rumors surrounding Carson Wentz heated up.

Though Ballard couldn’t comment about other players who are still under contract with other teams around the league, we did get a bit more insight about the offseason to come.

Here are 10 takeaways from Ballard’s press conference at the combine on Tuesday:

1

On Carson Wentz

2

Team likely not in agreement with Carson Wentz

3

Dealing with repercussions

4

Had a meeting with Wentz on Tuesday

5

Carson Wentz will grow from criticisms

6

Colts have 3 play-makers but need more

7

T.Y. Hilton still wants to play

8

Not giving up on Parris Campbell

9

Cato June's arrival

10

No player is untouchable