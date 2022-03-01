Justice rally for child victims of gun violence marches through downtown Houston

The calls for justice and change are growing louder from the families of children who have been injured or killed in recent Houston gun violence.

A protest was held outside of the Harris County Criminal Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Families are coming together because they share a heartbreaking bond with one another -- their child or teenager has been the victim of an act of gun violence. Now, these families are demanding the violence in Houston comes to an end.

"We are hurting the same and we want to get loud because it's enough," sad Gwen Alvarez, Arlene's mom.

The families held posters and chanted, calling out what they say is a broken bond system in Harris County. They also criticized gun laws in Texas, particularly the latest law, which allows most people over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit.

It has been nearly a month since 9-year-old Ashanti Grant was injured in a shooting while on the way to the grocery store with her family. She is still in a medically-induced coma, but is able to open her eyes.

"Not until you experience it yourself, sometimes, could you truly understand the pain and hurt that violence and crime causes to the entire family," said Elaine Grant-Williams, Ashanti's grandmother.

As for the accused killers in the deaths of Arlene and Diamond Alvarez, they are currently out on bond, a source of anger and pain for both families.

"She deserves better than that. Diamond deserves better than that," said Anna Machado, Diamond's mother.

All of the families are encouraging everyone to vote in Texas' Primary Election Tuesday. They believe that is a big step in making changes in the community.

The community displayed unity in the face of tragedies with activism and art.

The family of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant was there in support of Arlene's family as they seek justice for their little ones who were both victims of gun violence.