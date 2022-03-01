ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

MediaTek might have overtaken Qualcomm in US Android marketshare

By Chaim Gartenberg
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMediaTek might have just beaten out Qualcomm to claim the biggest market share of any chipmaker for Android phones in the United States — at least, according to one analyst group. According to IDC’s quarterly mobile phone sales tracker, as of Q4 2021 MediaTek chips account for 48.1...

www.theverge.com

