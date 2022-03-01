ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coors Light getting rid of plastic rings for six-packs in $85M switch

By Ben Miller
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMolson Coors Beverage Co. said it's going to get rid of the plastic six-pack holders on its Coors Light six-packs. The Chicago brewing giant with Milwaukee brewing and administrative operations said it's going to spend $85 million to switch from the plastic six-pack holders and will begin using "fully recyclable and...

Coors Light ditches plastic rings, becoming largest North American beer company to move toward sustainable packaging

The producer of Coors Light announced Tuesday that it would no longer use plastic rings for packaging beer cans, becoming the largest North American brewer to do so. Molson Coors, the multinational beer company that also brews Miller, Blue Moon and Milwaukee’s Best, said it will invest $85 million to transition to cardboard beer carriers later this year.
