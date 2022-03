DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina Struss shares the top 5 picks of produce to add to a plant diet. - Winter Squash: Pumpkin, butternut and acorn are all tasty winter squashes that are full of vitamins A and C, fiber and antioxidants. Vitamin A is important for eye health, while vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants have all been linked with improving and maintaining heart health. Fiber helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol from your food.

