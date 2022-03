Von Miller returned to Pro Bowl form during the Rams' Super Bowl run in 2021. But the veteran pass rusher could be playing elsewhere in 2022. A week before the start of the NFL's legal tampering period ahead of free agency, Miller has hinted at a potential return to the Broncos, on Monday posting pictures of himself from his Denver career on Instagram. Meanwhile, despite mutual interest in a new deal with the Rams, the three-time All-Pro is also a top target of the Chargers and Packers, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO