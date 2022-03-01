ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA's 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program webinar

By Maria Henriquez
securitymagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Grant Programs Directorate (GPD) invites faith-based, community and nonprofit organizations to participate in a webinar regarding the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). The webinar will take place on Friday, March 4 at 3-4...

