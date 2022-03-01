FEMA's 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program webinar

Billionaire Seattle philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott gave $50 million to the National 4-H Council, the youth-focused nonprofit announced on Tuesday. Calling it a “transformational” gift, the group said the money “will support positive youth development for millions of kids and families” through its 4-H programs, where kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like science, health, agriculture and civic engagement. The amount is the largest single gift in 4-H’s 120-year history, according to a blog post. Scott, who has given more than $8 billion of her vast wealth to a large number of nonprofits and other organizations over the past couple years, said in December that she was more interested in getting at the true meaning of philanthropy rather than making headlines with dollar signs. She said she was leaving it to organizations to call attention to themselves and any amount they received.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO