Download Festival 2006 was memorable for a number of reasons. Firstly, it was only the second time the event saw three full days of sunshine, which, if you're an annual punter, you'll know is a rare sight to behold. Secondly, Metallica, who headlined on the Saturday, played Master Of Puppets in full to mark its 20th anniversary. And thirdly, we saw true nu metal nirvana when Slipknot's Corey Taylor stepped up to front Korn.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO