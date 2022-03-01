ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. has not sanctioned Russian oil but traders are avoiding it

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– U.S. traders in the nation’s largest oil hubs have cautiously put imports from Russian companies on hold, even though the White House has said oil sales are not the target of sanctions. The response from traders means sanctions have become more disruptive than expected for energy markets...

