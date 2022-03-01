BoE's Saunders says Ukraine impact on rate decisions unclear

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was likely to push higher the peak of inflation if the jump in energy prices is sustained, but it was too early to talk about the monetary policy implications.

A rise in inflation further above the BoE’s target would hurt incomes and spending, Saunders said in a question-and-answer session after giving a speech to the University of East Anglia on Tuesday.

“It’s not clear at this stage if those recent developments have any effects on the outlook for inflation two and three years out,” he said. “Now, I wouldn’t want to be drawn at this stage on the question of whether there are any monetary policy implications from this.” (Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)