The sportswear giant and Parisian label have created a collection for SS22 all about family (AKA fAMIly). Successful collaboration requires two points of view and one shared goal. It isn’t always an easy balance to strike, but it can sometimes work in the most unexpected places. For PUMA, a sportswear behemoth, and AMI, an independent Parisien label, it wasn’t hard to find this shared perspective in their distinct offerings. For SS22, the PUMA x AMI collection ties together the disparate strands of both brand identities to create something that is street-ready… with a certain je ne sais quoi.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO