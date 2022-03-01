ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acclaimed French Photographer Raymond Depardon Presents His Largest Solo Exhibition to Date

Cover picture for the articleMade in conjunction with Triennale di Milano and the Fondation Cartier. Triennale di Milano and the Fondation Cartier are currently showcasing the first solo exhibition in Italy on the acclaimed French photographer and filmmaker, Raymond Depardon. In “La Vita Moderna,” Depardon worked with fellow French artist Jean Michel Alberola...

Great Bend Post

Shafer Art Gallery presents 'Human Nature' exhibit

The Shafer Gallery will present its new exhibit “Human Nature,” starting March 4 through April 1. The exhibit will feature the artwork of three Fort Hays State University graduate students. Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes said he is excited to be presenting work by very talented artists Mark...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

55 Photographers Are Selling Prints to Raise Funds for Ukraine

In conjunction with East London creative companies, Have A Butchers and Hempstead May & May Print. To aid in the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Europe, East London studios, Have A Butchers and Hempstead May & May Print have launched a print charity sale with all proceeds going to the people of Ukraine.
CHARITIES
hypebeast.com

‘TAGGED’ Unpacks DJ Khaled’s Collection of Super Rare Nikes

In its latest episode, HYPEBEAST’s TAGGED series delves into the collection of one of the biggest sneakerheads in the world, none other than DJ Khaled. In January, Khaled posted a video on his Instagram unboxing a pair of the highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Lows that first debuted in June 2021 at the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 22 showcase. “This is unbelievable. Look at this,” Khaled says as he shows off the sneaker in an exclusive red and white color way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Little Apple Post

Gordon Parks, Doug Barrett photographs featured in Beach Museum exhibition

MANHATTAN - Photographs by the iconic Gordon Parks and rising star Doug Barrett are a part of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art's 25th anniversary celebration. The exhibitions, Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come and Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice, are scheduled through May 28. The Parks exhibition, in the Marion Pelton Gallery, features photographs from a gift that Parks gave to K-State in 1973 and those made during visits to Manhattan in the 1980s, according to information from the museum. The Barrett exhibition, in the Archie and Dorothy Hyle Family Gallery, offers a glimpse of work by the "Manhattan-based photographer who makes compelling visual stories about people with whom he made personal connections, such as homeless veterans around the country and residents of Manhattan’s historic African American neighborhood," the museum noted in a news release.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Depardon
hypebeast.com

Pace Gallery Presents Lucas Samaras’s Radical Work at Artgenève 2022

100% of proceeds will be donated to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Artgenève is an annual art fair in the quaint Lake Geneva region that aims to create a fruitful dialogue between institutions and galleries from around the world. Founded in 2012 by Thomas Hug, the fair specializes in modern and contemporary art and is currently underway in its 10th edition.
MUSEUMS
Lootpress

Marshall to present two new art exhibitions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s 36th Annual Juried Student Exhibition will be on view March 8 through March 31 in the Birke Art Gallery, located in Smith Hall on the Huntington campus. The exhibit features students’ best artworks from throughout the past two years, as selected by an outside juror.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exhibitions#Solo Exhibition#Italy#French#Triennale Di Milano#The Fondation Cartier#Italian#Foundation Cartier#Milano Mi
hypebeast.com

Schnayderman’s Debuts Collaboration With Artist Marcus Mårtenson

Schnayderman’s has unveiled a new collaboration with Stockholm-based artist Marcus Mårtenson, looking back at events of the last two years. A particular inspiration is the way that normal daily life was stopped suddenly as the pandemic spread across the world, leading to a change in perspective for many people.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Balmain’s FW22 Collection Sent a Message of “Honesty and Transparency” Down the Runway

Olivier Rousteing’s offering for Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, came in the form of personal revelations, healing and a response to the downside of social media. Set against a backdrop of pastel-colored clouds floating on a jumbo-wide digital screen, Rousteing opened his FW22 show with a group of Balmain-clad dancers performing an inspired routine that emphasized the collection’s theme of hope. As the dancers exited the stage, an army of Balmain models sauntered down the runway – 1-by-1 – in a chic display of layered and embellished whites, belted vests, laser-cut leather and bandage tops.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Reliving 50 Years of the Iconic Smiley Brand

Whether viewed as a symbol of hope or used as an expressive emoji, Smiley’s history is one of positivity and innovation. As well as being interwoven within culture and forming part of our everyday lexicon, it’s a lifestyle brand that boasts over 400 global partners that has a presence in near enough every industry.
BUSINESS
Winston-Salem Journal

Stokes County Arts Council presents colorful new exhibit

ART EXHIBIT: The Stokes County Arts Council will present an exhibit of original art by Wendee Smith and Maasai Tabari in the Apple Gallery at 500 Main St., Danbury. Smith was raised in Winston Salem and lived in New York briefly as a child. She is a teacher with Winston-Salem/Forsyth...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Museum of Art – DeLand presenting exhibit on outsider artiststers

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The Museum of Art – DeLand is presenting an exhibit of 48 works by 26 outsider artists, now through May 8. The exhibit, titled “The Outsiders,” features pieces from the museum’s permanent collection and from the private collection of Greg and Beth Milliken.
DELAND, FL
hypebeast.com

ICONS: The Omega Speedmaster Professional 'Moonwatch'

Some watches have their moment in the spotlight, but some are still fresh decades later. As part of the ICONS series, HYPEBEAST looks into the continued relevance and significance of these cornerstones of watch collecting. The Speedmaster was created by Omega in 1957, part of a now legendary trio of...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

WISDOM® Imagines Garments For the Future in SS22

Taiwanese functional wear brand WISDOM® unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 “X-VI” lookbook with the concept of imagining the connections between garment and lifestyle in the future. The collection revolves around the design languages of “HIGH TECH” and “LO-FI,” which depict the gap between our reality impacted by the pandemic and the virtual world created by the metaverse. Other than using advanced polyester, production processes, and tailoring to reflect the current technological era, WISDOM® also continues to strengthen its environmental awareness and social responsibility by adopting eco-friendly means, such as “single material,” “recycle and reproduce,” and “carbon reduction.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Skarstedt Explores Notions of Authorship in "Take a Picture Make a Picture"

Featuring the work of Jeff Koons, Richard Prince, Rudolf Stingel and Christopher Wool. To complement Skarstedt’s current survey on Andy Warhol, the London gallery hones in on the period of the 1980s through a presentation of works by Jeff Koons, Richard Prince, Rudolf Stingel and Christopher Wool. “Take a Picture Make a Picture” explores notions of authorship and originality through a number of paintings that prominently subvert mundane visual lexicon into unorthodox modes of personal expression.
VISUAL ART
Middletown Press

Lyme Art Association presents exhibition in four acts

OLD LYME — It’s like four galleries under one roof at the Lyme Art Association when it presents its spring exhibition in “four acts.”. Four new exhibitions, each with a different theme, will be on view in the historic galleries from March 4 through April 7. Poetry of Motion, Black and White, Wanderlust, and Renewal: Visions of Spring run concurrently, each in a separate room.
OLD LYME, CT
hypebeast.com

Off-White™ Launches New Store in Kuwait City

Off-White™ unveils its latest store at Avenues Mall in Kuwait City. The new space is entirely embellished in forest green marble that runs from wall to ceiling, with the marble also used for shelving walls. The design of the store is characterized by a dualism between industry and luxury and creates a game of reflection and perspective with glass walls that hide the fitting rooms, while armchairs and sofas of the lounge area are characterized by wave movements.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

The Punisher's Iconic Skull Logo Has Just Received an Update

With Punisher #1 slated for a March 9 release, news has arrived that the vigilante hero has been incorporated into the upcoming issue Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3. While it’s no surprise that Frank Castle makes special appearances across many Marvel Comics series, this new feature shows an update in his outfit. His iconic skull chest logo has been updated by artists Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta for a new one that suits his new role in the comic.
COMICS

