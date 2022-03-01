Acclaimed French Photographer Raymond Depardon Presents His Largest Solo Exhibition to Date

MANHATTAN - Photographs by the iconic Gordon Parks and rising star Doug Barrett are a part of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art's 25th anniversary celebration. The exhibitions, Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come and Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice, are scheduled through May 28. The Parks exhibition, in the Marion Pelton Gallery, features photographs from a gift that Parks gave to K-State in 1973 and those made during visits to Manhattan in the 1980s, according to information from the museum. The Barrett exhibition, in the Archie and Dorothy Hyle Family Gallery, offers a glimpse of work by the "Manhattan-based photographer who makes compelling visual stories about people with whom he made personal connections, such as homeless veterans around the country and residents of Manhattan’s historic African American neighborhood," the museum noted in a news release.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 15 DAYS AGO