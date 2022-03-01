ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[WATCH] Iowa Student Manager Drains Incredible Half-Court Shot

By Dave Roberts
 2 days ago
In the Big Ten Conference game Monday between Northwestern and Iowa, the biggest celebration wasn't the Hawkeyes' 82-61 win over the Wildcats. No, the incredible moment occurred during a...

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes land transfer tight end

When the Iowa football program shops in the NCAA transfer portal, it isn’t necessarily looking for the shiniest car in the lot. It’s more about the fit for the Hawkeyes. Monday evening, Iowa welcomed an All-Patriot League tight end to the program. Steven Stilianos, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound Virginia...
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Clark is latest Hawkeye named Big Ten's best

Caitlin Clark doesn’t think it happened by accident. The Iowa sophomore became the fourth Hawkeye in five seasons to be named as the Big Ten player of the year in women’s basketball on Tuesday, following two-time winner Megan Gustafson and Kathleen Doyle in receiving the recognition. "I think...
HAWKEYE, IA
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCRG.com

Trucker convoy to roll through Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes say goodbye to 3 seniors after beating Northwestern on Senior Night. The Hawks will say goodbye to 3 Seniors, including the Pride and Joy of Linn Mar Jordan Bohannon. Des Moines Public School Superintendent resigns. Updated: 4 hours ago. The superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district is resigning....
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Iowa Hawkeyes Student Manager NAILS Half Court Shot

The Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team celebrated senior night on Monday with a win over Northwestern, but it was a student manager who stole the show. Student manager Jack Devlin was able to take a shot at the net from the half-court line during the game's final media timeout. The first shot's attempt missed by only a little, but the second shot he took at the net sunk through the net. He was mobbed by his teammates immediately.
BETTENDORF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes hit the road seeking memories, wins

IOWA CITY — As Jordan Bohannon walked off the court Monday night, fans thanked the University of Iowa senior for the contributions he has made to the Hawkeye basketball program over the past six seasons. He appreciated the sentiments, but considered them a bit premature. “A lot of people...
IOWA CITY, IA
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski tabbed Big Ten freshman of the year

Alexis Markowski became a force for the Nebraska women’s basketball team over the past two months. Coaches around the Big Ten Conference noticed, and on Tuesday, Markowski was named Big Ten freshman of the year after a vote of the league coaches. The Lincoln Pius X graduate is just...
LINCOLN, NE
Hot 104.7

Iowa’s ‘Armless Archer’ Brings Home The Gold At World Archery Para Championships

Iowa's favorite Armless Archer and three-time Paralympian, Matt Stutzman has brought home the gold and captured the title of World Para Champion in Dubai. The final round was the first in history where two archers without arms competed against each other. He and his opponent, Russian Archery Federation’s Aleksandr Gombozhapov, went at it until the end, ending with a final score of 142-137.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa blasts Northwestern on Senior Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and sixth-year guard Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61. It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game. Bohannon, the Big Ten's all-time leader in 3-pointers and Iowa's career leader in assists, had four 3-pointers. Connor McCaffery had a season-high 17 points for the Hawkeyes. Murray nearly outscored Northwestern in the first half. He had 13 points, while the Wildcats scored just 17 on 22 percent shooting.
IOWA CITY, IA
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

