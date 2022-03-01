ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Preserving the Mason-Dixon line Starts with Finding it

By Marty LeGrand
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eric Gladhill knows south-central Pennsylvania pretty well. He was raised and still lives in Fairfield, works less than 10 miles away in Gettysburg, and as a surveyor has tramped the Pennsylvania-Maryland border extensively. He even wrote a book about his surveying adventures. But on a warm day last June, he lost...

chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Diving Deep with Baltimore’s Privy-Jumpers

Bog. Pissoir. Honeyhole. Dunny. Outhouse. Necessary. There are lots of old terms for what I’m standing in on a beautiful fall Friday in Baltimore, but the most direct way of describing it is a privy—an earthen hole, sometimes lined with cement or barrels, that historically functioned as a rustic outdoor toilet. It’s smelly in here, surprising given that this particular privy was sealed up close to 100 years ago. Replaced by flushing toilets after the Great Fire of Baltimore in 1904 spurred the creation of city public works including running water and sewers, Baltimore was once home to hundreds of thousands of privy vaults like this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md. Dove Exhibit to Open at Maritime Museum

If you’ve been paying any attention to Bay history projects, you know that the state of Maryland has put up funds for a new Maryland Dove, representing the vessel that first brought colonists to what is now Maryland, way back in 1634. It’s not the first iteration of a reproduction Dove, but it’s the most historically accurate.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Remembering a Stingray Point Slave Escape

Early in the morning of July 15, 1861, a watch officer aboard a Union ship exploring the Rappahannock River spotted a group of men in Stingray Point lighthouse, their boat unmoored and drifting. Assuming there had been a mishap, the screw steamer Mount Vernon sent an armed cutter to investigate. What they found there helped shaped the way the Civil War was fought, and informed the way the U.S. military forces accepted Black Americans who managed to escape bondage, eager to fight for their own freedom and the emancipation of those they left behind.
VIRGINIA STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Va. Waterfront Real Estate Pioneer Passes at 87

The matriarch of one of the Virginia Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula’s most prominent real estate firms has passed away at her home on Dymer Creek in White Stone, Va. Isabell Horsley, born in Mathews, married Nelson Horsley from Gloucester when they were 16 and 18 years old in 1952. They would go on to be married for 69 years. While raising their son, Nelson Horsley Jr., Isabell worked at the Naval Weapons Station and went to night school at the College of William & Mary, studying business. According to her obituary, Isabell and her husband liked to buy small pieces of land, clear them, and sell them. That sparked her interest in real estate and she got her license in 1973. Finding she had a knack for it, in 1975 Isabell earned her broker’s license and founded her own brokerage, Isabell K. Horsley Real Estate in Urbanna. She specialized in waterfront real estate and her husband and then-college-aged son soon joined the family brokerage.
WHITE STONE, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Public Hearings Planned for Coastwide Striped Bass Changes

This month the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) published the schedule for public hearings Draft Amendment 7 to the Management Plan for Atlantic Striped Bass. This amendment will form the basis for coastwide management of our beloved rockfish for the next ten years or more. Some hearings will take place in person (like one in Annapolis and several further up the East Coast), others via webinar (like Virginia’s).
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Philadelphia#Mason Dixon#The Mason Dixon Line#Englishmen
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Upper Crust

Would you drive an hour for a perfect blueberry scone, or stand in line for a fresh loaf of sourdough? If so, this story is for you. Our region is home to some amazing bakeries, each with their own vibe and sought-after specialties. What they have in common: Owners that are as passionate about their craft as their devoted fans are about their goodies.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Pit Stop

Perfecting Maryland’s iconic pit beef sandwich is not as simple as it seems. Known throughout the Chesapeake Bay region and closely identified with neighborhoods across Baltimore, pit beef on a bun is either good or bad. There’s no middle ground. When it’s good, it’s very good—nostalgia on a kaiser roll, reminding one of the church hall bull roasts of their youth. If bad, you may be disgusted enough (disappointed is too mild a word) to toss it on the way across the parking lot.
DUNDALK, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

A Bowlful of Soul

Taste centuries of cross-cultural traditions in a single bowl of yock. Yock—this peculiar name is attached to history, culture, tradition, and big flavors. It’s a delicious bowl or carry-out box filled to the brim with tangy, spicy noodles, broth, soy sauce, meat (sometimes shrimp), and a hard-boiled egg topped with chopped onions. Variations of its basic ingredients (and spellings) are found as far away as Canada and as close as Maryland and Virginia. In New Orleans, the culinary second-line staple is known as yaka mein or Old Sober (for its ability to loosen the grip of the previous night’s revelry). In Baltimore it’s sold in Chinese restaurants as yat gaw mein. Tidewater Virginia restaurants sell it as a box of yock, which translates loosely to a box of noodles. In Cambridge on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, it’s simply known as yock.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Grape Expectations

In the briny, breezy climate of the Chesapeake Bay, land of abundant oysters and crabs, Chesapeake food and wines seem to be a natural pairing. Indeed, vineyards burgeon on the Chesapeake’s shores, and no doubt the wine and food evolved hand-in-hand, right? Nothing, of course, is so simple. In fact, although colonists living around the Chesapeake first started making wine in the 1600s, winemaking was pretty much a failure until relatively recently.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

In A Glass of its Own

Baltimore’s artisanal vermouths invite stand-alone sipping. Quick, what’s your favorite vermouth? Drawing a blank? Can you maybe kinda picture the label? The foreign brand name?. Don’t feel bad. Though the fortified and botanically aromatized wine is an ingredient in numerous classic cocktails—think Manhattan and martini—few on these shores...
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

DNR Launches Shellfish App for Md. Watermen

It may be hard to keep track of the many rules and regulations regarding shellfish harvesting in certain locations. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources just unveiled a state-developed mobile app, iShellfish, giving commercial watermen and other users interactive maps on where harvesting is and is not allowed. DNR says...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

VIDEO: Development Fight over Civil War Site Between Severn, Magothy Rivers

There is a controversy underway over a steep piece of property in the Round Bay community just down the Severn River from Annapolis. A developer has proposed building two homes on the spot that was home to Mt. Misery: a strategic Civil War lookout with views of both the Severn and the Magothy. Advocacy groups from both rivers are fighting for the historical site to be left undisturbed. Cheryl Costello shows us why they say it’s a bad idea for the environment as well as a piece of history. Watch below:
SEVERN, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
884
Followers
674
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy