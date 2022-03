The People's Convoy, inspired by the Freedom Convoy in Canada, may try to sent trucks to the vicinity of the White House. Hundreds of cars and several trucks, comprised of people protesting pandemic restrictions and other rules they feel restrict their freedoms, have joined the venture, and the plan is to fan out Saturday, though the specifics remain unclear. Some have called for blocking the Capital Beltway, referring to the 64-mile highway that surrounds Washington, D.C., while one has indicated a single high-profile location.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO