Virginia schools have until March 1 to comply with a new "mask optional" law, but parents frustrated by two full years of COVID-19 restrictions are demanding swifter action. "You don't make the choice of when my freedom starts. My God, given freedom starts now. So he will not be at school with a mask on. And if he gets kicked out any day, they could kick him out every day for all I care," Naisha T. Chinnery told Fox News. Her 5th-grade son was kicked off his Arlington basketball team for not masking. Chinnery notes her son’s school gymnasium is poorly ventilated, and wearing a mask is potentially risking his health.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO