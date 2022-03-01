ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A Seafaring Life

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a whale in the bedroom of my grandparents’ house in Greektown. It’s been there for 20 years now—bigger than life, demanding attention, and caged in a dozen banged-up notebooks. The room hasn’t been their alcoba for a very long time. I turned it into...

Portsmouth Times

Life is a wonder

Ruth enrolled in outpatient hospice services when she was ninety years old. She and her late husband, Loren, were raised in Wellston, Ohio but lived most of their adult lives in Wheelersburg, Ohio. I remember Loren as a “really nice man”, always attired in a suit and tie, and carrying a briefcase, when he came to my grandparent’s house to collect the monthly insurance premiums. I was around seven or eight years old at the time, but I distinctly remember my grandparents talking about “what a nice guy” Loren was; about how much he “cared about kids”, about his involvement in the Boy Scouts and the Explorers programs. My family respected Loren so much that my mother named me after him.
WELLSTON, OH
Pitchfork

Life on Earth

Fifteen years ago, Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff chose their band name to celebrate outsiders who threatened the status quo: “the riff raff” being “the weirdos and the poets,” they once said, “the rebellious women and the activists” whom society disregarded. These were the people who kept Segarra going as they carved an itinerant path from their fractured Bronx upbringing to their longtime home in New Orleans, from the Lower East Side hardcore matinees of their youth to their escape hopping freight trains. Their voice traveled, too, growing from the forthright grace of Gillian Welch through the brash fortitude of Bruce Springsteen or Joe Strummer: a person talking straight to you. Where Segarra invoked Whitmanian transcendence on 2014’s “The Body Electric”—a feminist indictment of the murder-ballad tradition from their Americana breakout, Small Town Heroes—they directly triangulated the past, present, and future on their 2017 masterpiece, the rallying cry “Pa’lante.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Abandoned As A Newborn, The System Gave Her Back To Her Mother And Then She Vanished

Bonita Sanders and Abdul Salaam were together for eight years. During their relationship, the couple had two children. Bonita already had two children when she met Abdul. When their daughter, also named Bonita, was born on September 17, 1984, her mother Bonita allegedly abandoned her at an Atlantic City hospital. The authorities never filed charges against the mother, and Abdul began seeking custody of his newborn daughter.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Thread of life

MOSCOW -- Carrie Lipe’s mother was a knitter. When her mother, June Lipe, died of pancreatic cancer in 2005, she left behind a variety of unfinished creative pursuits, including a sweater she’d started knitting while doing chemotherapy. Now, 17 years later, Carrie is picking up where her mother...
MOSCOW, ID
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

In A Glass of its Own

Baltimore’s artisanal vermouths invite stand-alone sipping. Quick, what’s your favorite vermouth? Drawing a blank? Can you maybe kinda picture the label? The foreign brand name?. Don’t feel bad. Though the fortified and botanically aromatized wine is an ingredient in numerous classic cocktails—think Manhattan and martini—few on these shores...
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

A Bowlful of Soul

Taste centuries of cross-cultural traditions in a single bowl of yock. Yock—this peculiar name is attached to history, culture, tradition, and big flavors. It’s a delicious bowl or carry-out box filled to the brim with tangy, spicy noodles, broth, soy sauce, meat (sometimes shrimp), and a hard-boiled egg topped with chopped onions. Variations of its basic ingredients (and spellings) are found as far away as Canada and as close as Maryland and Virginia. In New Orleans, the culinary second-line staple is known as yaka mein or Old Sober (for its ability to loosen the grip of the previous night’s revelry). In Baltimore it’s sold in Chinese restaurants as yat gaw mein. Tidewater Virginia restaurants sell it as a box of yock, which translates loosely to a box of noodles. In Cambridge on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, it’s simply known as yock.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Remembering a Stingray Point Slave Escape

Early in the morning of July 15, 1861, a watch officer aboard a Union ship exploring the Rappahannock River spotted a group of men in Stingray Point lighthouse, their boat unmoored and drifting. Assuming there had been a mishap, the screw steamer Mount Vernon sent an armed cutter to investigate. What they found there helped shaped the way the Civil War was fought, and informed the way the U.S. military forces accepted Black Americans who managed to escape bondage, eager to fight for their own freedom and the emancipation of those they left behind.
VIRGINIA STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Finding Fiddleheads, Picking Pawpaws

On fine Sundays, when the church doors swing open and the faithful stream inside, my husband and I are lacing up our boots and hustling the dogs into the backseat of the car to attend services at our own “church.” We find fellowship and peace in the great hardwood cathedrals of the Eastern Shore on these Sunday walks. For us, god’s in the marshes and the eagles whistling above the canopy.
ANIMALS
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Grape Expectations

In the briny, breezy climate of the Chesapeake Bay, land of abundant oysters and crabs, Chesapeake food and wines seem to be a natural pairing. Indeed, vineyards burgeon on the Chesapeake’s shores, and no doubt the wine and food evolved hand-in-hand, right? Nothing, of course, is so simple. In fact, although colonists living around the Chesapeake first started making wine in the 1600s, winemaking was pretty much a failure until relatively recently.
DRINKS
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

VIDEO: Blue Catfish Caught with Entire Wood Duck in Stomach

You may have heard of a “turducken” at Thanksgiving: a chicken stuffed into a duck, stuffed into a turkey. Well, you could call this a “fishducken”. A blue catfish was caught by researchers at Salisbury University, with the intent to analyze the contents of its stomach. What they found inside surprised them: the remains of an entire wood duck. Cheryl Costello explains, the discovery sheds light on just what these invasive fish are willing to eat. Watch below:
ANIMALS
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

VIDEO: Development Fight over Civil War Site Between Severn, Magothy Rivers

There is a controversy underway over a steep piece of property in the Round Bay community just down the Severn River from Annapolis. A developer has proposed building two homes on the spot that was home to Mt. Misery: a strategic Civil War lookout with views of both the Severn and the Magothy. Advocacy groups from both rivers are fighting for the historical site to be left undisturbed. Cheryl Costello shows us why they say it’s a bad idea for the environment as well as a piece of history. Watch below:
SEVERN, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Boat Review: Pursuit DC 246

There’s something reassuring about riding in a dual-console boat when the weather kicks up, especially if it has a hardtop. Being able to close off the centerline walkway to the bow and the center pane of the windshield helps a lot to ward away spray and rain. If the boat has a set of fitted weather curtains to seal the gap between top and windshield, it can even make early spring and late fall days on the Chesapeake tolerable for hardy folks who love to extend those seasons.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Taylors Island Tiki Barge Sinks, Closes for Good

Another Eastern Shore location is losing its iconic landmark. Palm Beach Willie’s on Taylors Island will soon be no more, at least in its present form. There had been challenges keeping it afloat and now the beloved boat was sinking. According to the announcement of its demise, “On February 3, sometime in the early morning, our precious vessel decided to drown itself.” To the dismay of everyone who’s ever enjoyed a sunset, PBW’s famous orange crush or a celebration on board, the barge would have to be dismantled. The news brought expressions of dismay, hope, lots of good memories and praise for management and staff:
TAYLORS ISLAND, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Pit Stop

Perfecting Maryland’s iconic pit beef sandwich is not as simple as it seems. Known throughout the Chesapeake Bay region and closely identified with neighborhoods across Baltimore, pit beef on a bun is either good or bad. There’s no middle ground. When it’s good, it’s very good—nostalgia on a kaiser roll, reminding one of the church hall bull roasts of their youth. If bad, you may be disgusted enough (disappointed is too mild a word) to toss it on the way across the parking lot.
DUNDALK, MD
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

“Message in a Bottles” Traveling Exhibit Washes Up in Norfolk

Everyone has heard of messages in bottles. While most of us have never picked one up off a beach, people really do put notes and maps and other things iton bottles that they then toss into rivers and oceans. And sometimes they’re even found. Now, a collection of genuine messages in bottles is open at Nauticus, in Norfolk. The collection is a traveling exhibit put together by Chad Pregracke.
NORFOLK, VA
Itemlive.com

Couple opening bubble tea cafe in old Lynn Item building

LYNN — Damaso Hernandez and his fiancé, Bobbi Insisiengmay, are opening a bubble-tea café, Kimochi, in the old Item building on Exchange Street this month.  Bubble tea is different flavors The post Couple opening bubble tea cafe in old Lynn Item building appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

