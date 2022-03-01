ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring: Where to find the Flame of Frenzy (secret ending)

By Jason Rodriguez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring has several endings that you can obtain, and the Flame of Frenzy or Lord of Frenzied Flames is one of them. There’s also quite a surprising way in which you’ll get to unlock it. Here’s our Elden Ring guide to help you find the Flame of Frenzy and Three...

Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Fans Are Suspicious of Fred Lewis’ Operation

Gold Rush star Fred Lewis is still struggling to win the show’s fans over, and it seems his recent developments aren’t helping. Throughout the season, fans have been quick to share their feedback on Fred’s mistakes. Now, watchers have continued to be critical of Fred’s team of “misfit” miners as the team took an extensive amount of time to repair the berms in their operation.
epicstream.com

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers. Fans of Marvel’s Avengers game are blown away by the new Iron Man suit. After cutting back on special MCU and comic skins during the launch and the first few months after the launch, the developer Crystal Dynamics has been remedying this by adding new MCU skins and skins from different comics to the game, suggesting that the skins are selling well. Recently, Crystal Dynamics, using the official Twitter account of the game, has revealed the new Iron Man skin called Nothing to Fear, which is inspired by the character’s Uru Armor that first made its appearance in Fear Itself #7. The newly revealed skin is a comics suit, which the game currently doesn’t have a lot, and which fans have been asking for more.
