It was at the beginning of the year when Volkswagen ended production of the Passat sedan in Europe and now Renault is following suit with its sedan. While the Wolfsburg peeps are still making the wagon, the French have discontinued the long-roof version as well. In other words, the Talisman is entirely dead. The writing had been on the wall for some time as the company with the diamond logo announced plans to drop the midsize car in December 2021.

