ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

It’s National Pig Day: Ravenna rescue farm showcases 20 pot-bellied pigs in need of homes

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYQT9_0eSe6wdo00

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s National Pigs Day and, to celebrate, a local farm is showcasing pot-bellied pigs in need of a home.

Watch: Local school principal gets doused in ice cream, toppings after fundraiser goal met

In Facebook post s, Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna , for days, has been sharing adorable photos of the pink four-foots – small ones, cute ones, friendly and sassy ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmTKq_0eSe6wdo00
Credit: Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary

The farm says for each one that finds a home, an opening for another one is created. That means more lives saved, including three little pigs waiting in Columbiana County, which were part of a cruelty case in need of an examination and rehabilitation.

If you’re in the market for a potbelly big and would like to adopt one of these little ones, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Ravenna, OH
Ravenna, OH
Lifestyle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad suspends some rides following river erosion issue

**Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was on track for fun, as seen in this video above from the beginning of February.” BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The National Park Service and Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad have chosen to suspend its usual scenic rides through the park for guests. “Due to significant erosion along part of the Cuyahoga River near the railroad tracks, […]
BRECKSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#National Pig Day#Three Little Pigs#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Health alert: Exterminating company accused of misusing rodenticides in Cleveland-area homes

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for residents who used a Richmond Heights exterminating company to get rid of rodents in their homes. According to the ODA, Lewis Exterminating Company is being investigated for allegedly misusing rodenticides, which are toxic to people and pets. Investigators say […]
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Masks now optional at Playhouse Square

**Related Video Above: Playhouse Square reopened to the public last summer.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — When Playhouse Square reopened to audiences last year, after going dark due to coronavirus, they put in place strict health guidelines, requiring masks and proof of vaccination or a negative test. Now with lowered COVID spread rates in the state, the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘We thought he was a cop’: Victims caught in middle of violent rampage in Mansfield tell story

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Bond was set at $1 million for a man charged with leading police on a chase through multiple counties involving stolen vehicles, including a patrol cruiser. Jeremy Reynolds was arraigned Monday in Mansfield Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday morning. He is facing charges of failure to comply […]
MANSFIELD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Power returned to thousands after strong winds swept through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands were without power as strong winds swept through Northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon. But as of 9:15 p.m., FirstEnergy reports only about 400 customers are now without power. Around 2:45 p.m., FirstEnergy reported over 10,000 customers were without power, with Lorain County alone having more than 7,000 customers without power. Northeast Ohio […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy