FIFA

FIFA 23 Reportedly Adding Long-Awaited Feature

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 23 hasn't been announced yet by EA, but we have new information about the game, courtesy of a new report that alleges a long-awaited feature is finally being added with the upcoming installment. The report comes the way Tom Henderson over on Xfire, who claims, more specifically, that cross-play is...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Freebie

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch Online update, which comes with a surprise new freebie for subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. While subscribers to the base model and those with the Expansion Pack will have to wait longer for more N64 games, they can now customize their user icons as they wait for more content. This may sound like a basic feature, but it wasn't available previously. That said, this freebie isn't as straightforward as it sounds. And this isn't surprising as nothing is ever straightforward with Nintendo. To unlock a variety of customization options, players will need to spend Platinum Points, which are earned by completing various missions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Makes One Popular Gun Worse

A new Call of Duty: Warzone is live on all platforms, or more specifically, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, developer Raven Software has gone ahead and provided the patch notes for the update, which, most notably, reveal that one of the game's more popular guns has been nerfed. In addition to this, the patch notes also reveal and detail the various bug fixes that have been made to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Long-Awaited Nintendo Switch RPG Officially Cancelled

A long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED RPG has been canceled after several previous delays. Many of the best RPGs of the last decade or so are available on the Nintendo Switch. For example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Skyrim, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are all available on Nintendo Switch. These are probably the three best RPGs of the last 10 years or so. That said, one game hardcore RPG fans of the genre on Switch have been waiting for is Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known for games like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol, and The Outer Worlds. When it comes to RPGs, Obsidian is a Mount Rushmore-level studio. And some of its best work has been its work on Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and its predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Deck Users Who Play Popular Game Will Be Banned

Steam Deck doesn't support every Steam game, and it doesn't even support every popular game on Steam. That said, if you try and access one popular game on Steam in particular while using the Steam Deck, the game will ban you. If you were hoping the release of the Steam Deck would allow you to bring Destiny 2 on the go, well, Bungie has crushed those dreams. Not only has Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 does not support Steam Deck, but it sounds like there are no plans to change this.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

'Shambles of a club': Manchester United change their Twitter bio after tens of thousands of football fans like tweet pointing out their focus on selling SHIRTS rather than winning trophies

Manchester United have changed their Twitter bio after been derided for focusing on making money rather than success on the pitch. The club's Twitter bio posted a link to discounted home kit, with one fan claiming on social media the club are predominantly occupied with shirt sales rather than winning trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

F1's 'marriage' with Netflix still has more mileage

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Season Four of 'Drive to Survive', the Netflix docu-series that has turbocharged Formula One for new and younger audiences, debuts on Friday with the sport still committed to the 'marriage' despite controversy and criticism. The 10 new episodes offer behind the scenes insight into the...
TENNIS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update Is Bad News for Quitters

Those who frequently quit out of their Call of Duty: Vanguard matches may want to be more cautious about doing so in the game's Ranked Play mode following a series of updates released this week. Treyarch Studios announced that the Ranked Play environment now carries harsher penalties for those who leave matches before they're finished regardless of if they're the ones who left first, second, or afterwards. More penalties for these sorts of quitters are coming as well, Treyarch confirmed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Far Cry: Beyond First Look Released

Funforge and Ubisoft have revealed a first look at the upcoming Far Cry board game. Last week, the YouTube channel Quackalope released a first look at Far Cry: Beyond, the upcoming board game inspired by the Far Cry franchise. The new game is an co-op "open world" style board game built around a branching storyline featuring individual missions and scenarios set in the 1980s. Far Cry: Beyond will use legacy-style aspects in which additional weapons, characters, and components hidden away in boxes are unlocked throughout the game, providing more options (or more challenges) for players. You can check out Quackalope's first look video below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Setting Possibly Discovered And It's Not Vice City

The setting of GTA 6 may have been discovered by an eagle-eyed Grand Theft Auto fan, and if the speculation is accurate then the central setting isn't Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, like every rumor and leak has indicated. Rather, players will return to another familiar location, and one they haven't visited since 2008. That's right, it looks like players may be returning to Liberty City, the series fictional take on New York City, when GTA 6 releases. Again though, this flies in the face of every rumor, report, and leak so far about the game. So, what's the evidence for this theory? Well, it involves a possible GTA 6 tease that was discovered last month.
VIDEO GAMES

