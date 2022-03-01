ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble hits record low in offshore market

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Latam FX, stocks slip on uncertainty around Ukraine war * Commodity-rich EM stock markets outperform in 2022 * Mexican peso slips 0.9% * Colombian peso outperforms on surging oil prices (Adds comment, details; updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 1 (Reuters) - The rouble hit all-time lows in the offshore market on Tuesday, and emerging markets peers also slumped as worries about the fallout from Russia's increasing economic isolation gripped markets. Tuesday marked the sixth day of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia have raised questions about the toll of the crisis on global growth and inflation. Oil prices were back above $100 per barrel, U.S. and European bonds rallied, and gold and the dollar surged as investors fled to safe havens. On the interbank rate, the rouble gave up the session's strong gains to slide to a never-hit 117 against the dollar, taking losses so far this year to 34% - the worst among emerging market peers. It ended its Moscow session at 101 per dollar , having it an all-time low of 109 on Monday. Attempting to arrest the decline, Russia's central bank this week more than doubled interest rates, imposed capital controls and banned foreign investors from pulling out of Russian assets. "Some of the (central bank's) measures, plus the fact that the sanctions and the loss of purchasing power means Russians can't be importing much, will probably stabilize the rouble in the coming days and weeks," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The West is considering more sanctions including a ban on Russian ships entering European Union ports. This could further complicate supply chain issues hurting companies, Ziemba said. Measures so far have avoided meaningful sanctions on the energy sector, a move that could deepen global inflation worries. While trading in Russian stocks and securities was suspended, VanEck's Russia ETF fell 18% to a record low of $8.81. A strong session in Asia helped the China-heavy emerging market stocks index rise 0.2%. But central and eastern European bourses slumped with Hungarian stocks sinking 11%. Stock markets of commodity-rich emerging market economies have outperformed this year, with Indonesia's benchmark hitting a record high on Tuesday. Those in Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and South Africa have surged between 5% and 12% in 2022, compared with an over 4% slide in the broader EM index. Credit Suisse upgraded emerging stocks citing unusually cheap currencies and "abnormally" cheap equities, but it warned continental Europe's high vulnerability to Ukraine. Other emerging market currencies fell, with Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand down about 0.6% each, while Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty lost more than 1% against the euro. Currencies of Mexico and Chile dropped about 0.9%. But crude exporter Colombia's peso jumped 1.4% to hit its highest this year. Markets in Brazil and Argentina remained closed due to the Carnival holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1925 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1173.94 0.22 MSCI LatAm 2376.52 -0.69 Mexico IPC 52979.35 -0.79 Chile IPSA 4434.31 -2.21 Colombia COLCAP 1530.66 0.19 Currencies Latest Daily % change Mexico peso 20.6280 -0.81 Chile peso 806.3 -0.98 Colombia peso 3879.01 1.39 Peru sol 3.7761 -0.09 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich and Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Central European bank stocks fall, forint hits record low

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes fell up to 5% on Monday, while Hungary's forint hit an all-time low as currencies opened sharply lower, with investors seeking safer assets after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia. Markets braced for further volatility as the European Union and western allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russia, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, because of its invasion in Ukraine. Most central European countries border Ukraine and are taking in a rush of refugees fleeing Russia's invasion. Central Europe's bourses lost 2-5% to start trading on Monday, with banks including Budapest's OTP losing over 9% early. The Budapest benchmark index led losses among peers at 0817 GMT, down 3.7%. Currencies saw steadier trade early Monday after losses outside of market hours on Sunday, but were still down more than 1% versus closing levels seen on Friday before the crisis around Ukraine escalated. Hungary's forint extended its losses to fall 1.7% from Friday and touch a record low of 372.50 to the euro. The Polish zloty and the Czech crown both lost 1.2%, with the latter fluctuating around the psychological level of 25.00 to the euro. "We will see the flight to safe havens. I wouldn't call it a panic but we definitely see some risky developments," said Michal Brozka, an economist at Komercni Banka in Prague. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 0917 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.0000 24.7030 -1.19% -0.51% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 372.020 365.895 -1.65% -0.71% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.7050 4.6467 -1.24% -2.42% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9475 4.9480 +0.01% +0.01% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5630 7.5525 -0.14% -0.60% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.550 117.650 +0.09% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1351.86 1382.66 -2.23% #VALUE! 00 .BUX Budapest 44073.2 45769.1 -3.71% -13.11% 3 6 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1916.18 1970.78 -2.77% -15.47% > .BETI Buchares 12838.3 12891.6 -0.41% -1.71% t 4 9 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1159.68 1162.13 -0.21% -7.63% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2042.24 2042.24 +0.00% -1.78% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 841.05 841.05 +0.00% +2.47% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 607.24 607.24 +0.00% -4.47% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 4.2380 0.3180 +470bp +41bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 3.2560 -0.0040 +335bp +9bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 3.0170 0.0000 +285bp +6bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 4.0780 0.0930 +454bp +18bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 4.2240 0.0490 +431bp +14bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 4.1090 0.0600 +394bp +12bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 5.14 5.16 5.04 4.72 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 6.07 6.26 6.12 4.87 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 5.02 5.08 5.07 3.59 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Mexican#Colombian#Russians#Ziemba Insights#European Union
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy