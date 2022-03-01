EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble hits record low in offshore market

* Latam FX, stocks slip on uncertainty around Ukraine war * Commodity-rich EM stock markets outperform in 2022 * Mexican peso slips 0.9% * Colombian peso outperforms on surging oil prices (Adds comment, details; updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 1 (Reuters) - The rouble hit all-time lows in the offshore market on Tuesday, and emerging markets peers also slumped as worries about the fallout from Russia's increasing economic isolation gripped markets. Tuesday marked the sixth day of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia have raised questions about the toll of the crisis on global growth and inflation. Oil prices were back above $100 per barrel, U.S. and European bonds rallied, and gold and the dollar surged as investors fled to safe havens. On the interbank rate, the rouble gave up the session's strong gains to slide to a never-hit 117 against the dollar, taking losses so far this year to 34% - the worst among emerging market peers. It ended its Moscow session at 101 per dollar , having it an all-time low of 109 on Monday. Attempting to arrest the decline, Russia's central bank this week more than doubled interest rates, imposed capital controls and banned foreign investors from pulling out of Russian assets. "Some of the (central bank's) measures, plus the fact that the sanctions and the loss of purchasing power means Russians can't be importing much, will probably stabilize the rouble in the coming days and weeks," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The West is considering more sanctions including a ban on Russian ships entering European Union ports. This could further complicate supply chain issues hurting companies, Ziemba said. Measures so far have avoided meaningful sanctions on the energy sector, a move that could deepen global inflation worries. While trading in Russian stocks and securities was suspended, VanEck's Russia ETF fell 18% to a record low of $8.81. A strong session in Asia helped the China-heavy emerging market stocks index rise 0.2%. But central and eastern European bourses slumped with Hungarian stocks sinking 11%. Stock markets of commodity-rich emerging market economies have outperformed this year, with Indonesia's benchmark hitting a record high on Tuesday. Those in Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and South Africa have surged between 5% and 12% in 2022, compared with an over 4% slide in the broader EM index. Credit Suisse upgraded emerging stocks citing unusually cheap currencies and "abnormally" cheap equities, but it warned continental Europe's high vulnerability to Ukraine. Other emerging market currencies fell, with Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand down about 0.6% each, while Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty lost more than 1% against the euro. Currencies of Mexico and Chile dropped about 0.9%. But crude exporter Colombia's peso jumped 1.4% to hit its highest this year. Markets in Brazil and Argentina remained closed due to the Carnival holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1925 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1173.94 0.22 MSCI LatAm 2376.52 -0.69 Mexico IPC 52979.35 -0.79 Chile IPSA 4434.31 -2.21 Colombia COLCAP 1530.66 0.19 Currencies Latest Daily % change Mexico peso 20.6280 -0.81 Chile peso 806.3 -0.98 Colombia peso 3879.01 1.39 Peru sol 3.7761 -0.09 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich and Marguerita Choy)