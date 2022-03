Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Big Tech has unlocked our doors and walked into our homes uninvited. They’re reading our mail and rifling through our underwear drawers. In our first piece in our Toward Data Dignity series, we detailed how Big Tech got inside. And once they get there, they never leave. Rather than acting with the urgency we would if we were robbed offline, too often we act like the ongoing invasion of privacy isn’t happening.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO