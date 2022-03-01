ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County Deputies arrest fugitive from Smithers

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uECGb_0eSe4r9l00

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Today, March 1, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released information on an arrest made in the Bullpush area of Kanawha County.

According to deputies, Jerry Lee Snyder, 28 of Smithers, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued in Fayette County after he reportedly hid from police for more than a month. A Fayette County Deputy received information from the US Marshall’s CUFFED Task Force for the Southern District regarding the location of Snyder and made the arrest.

Brushfire near Anthony’s Creek in Greenbrier County

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and Smithers Police Officers helped in arresting Snyder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Fayetteville woman arrested on drug charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Fayetteville woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were in the Robson area the night of March 5, 2022, when they saw a vehicle on the side of the road in a dangerous spot. Deputies pulled over to check on the driver. During that […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Julie Wheeler sentenced to additional prison time

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Julie Wheeler was sentenced to more prison time today, March 7, 2022, after she faked her death while trying to avoid federal charges. In May, 2020 Julie Wheeler faked her own death at the Grandview Overlook in Raleigh County. An investigation later revealed the fake report was for Julie to avoid […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Body found in Tazewell County identified

RAVEN, VA (WVNS) — A body found in Tazewell County, Virginia on Saturday, March 5, 2022, has been identified. On Saturday, Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of a woman along the Clinch River. According to Chief Deputy Harold Heatley, the body belonged to Rebecca Stacy. Her body has been sent off for further […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Smithers, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
WVNS

Fatal side-by-side accident in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, W.V. (WVNS) – On Friday morning, March 4, 2022, Roger Lee Ward died in an accident while driving a side-by-side in Wyoming County. According to police, at about 10:58 a.m. Friday morning, Ward reportedly pulled out in front of a Jeep on Rt. 97 near Ramey Addition in Wyoming County. Ward was ejected from […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Overturned truck in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– An overturned tractor-trailer is now upright at the McDowell St underpass in Welch, McDowell County. According to Welch Police, the call came in just before 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022. Welch Fire Department, Police, and EMS are on scene and investigating. Traffic is down to one lane. No word on the […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One person dead following Wyoming County crash

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A man is dead following a crash in Wyoming County. According to dispatchers, a call came in just before 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, for a collision between a vehicle and a side by side on R. D. Bailey Highway near Raimey Addition Rd. When officers arrived on the scene […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Jerry Lee#Cuffed Task Force#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Fayette County man sentenced to prison for Grand Larceny

HICO, W.V. (WVNS) – On February 1, 2022, Triston D. Kincaid, 20, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to one to ten years in prison for grand larceny, and one additional year for petit larceny. According to court documents, on December 30, 2019, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a home in Hico. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Large amount of meth seized during search warrant in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s Department released information on a search warrant arrest that took place yesterday, March 2, 2022. Deputies conducted a search on a home in Greenbriar Mountain, near Panther, and during the search found a large amount of methamphetamine. The owner of the home, Shelby Louise Hunt, of Panther, was […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two Virginia women arrested with large amount of drugs

WELCH, W.V. (WVNS) – On March 2, 2022, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office found large amount of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop. According to deputies, they were conducting a traffic stop when K9 Azra was deployed. K9 Azra alerted the deputies to a scent on the car which gave them permission to […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WVNS

Inmate dies after reportedly collapsing in cell at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information from Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, an inmate passed away at Southern Regional Jail. Quantez Lamer Burks, 37 of Beckley, was arrested on wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer charges and was brought to Southern Regional Jail. During the admission process, Burks reportedly […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WVNS

UPDATE: Human remains found in Richlands identified as Richard Honaker

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)– March 3, 2022, UPDATE: Human remains found in Richlands in February were identified. According to Chief Jerry Gilbert with the Richlands Police Department, the remains have been identified as Richard Honaker by the medical examiner. He said the department is still waiting for the full autopsy. Gilbert added they do not suspect […]
RICHLANDS, VA
WVNS

Ansted woman sentenced to prison for drug charges

ANSTED, W.V. (WVNS) – According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Christin C. Taylor, 37, of Ansted, was sentenced on February 25, 2022, to one to five years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine. Court document state in July of 2019, officers with the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force were conducting […]
ANSTED, WV
WVNS

Bluefield University holds traffic forum with local and state law enforcement

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University recently held a traffic forum where police and students engaged in conversations. The Virginia State Police, Bluefield, Virginia Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department traveled to the university to talk to students about the do’s and do nots of what to do at a traffic stop. They also hosted […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

Lawsuit seeks damages from local school boards following actions by criminally prosecuted employee

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Parents of a minor in Greenbrier County are suing the Greenbrier and Fayette Boards of Education for damages following actions by a criminally prosecuted former employee. Michael Ramsey was arrested by West Virginia State Police in April 2020 for trying to meet a fourteen-year-old student in a secluded area. He pleaded […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Harper Road reopened after two car crash

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – Harper Road has been reopened after being temporarily shut down due to a two car crash near Raleigh General Hospital. BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – A two car wreck caused Harper Road to be temporarily shut down. The crash occurred earlier today, March 3, 2022. It involved two cars and was located […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Tractor-trailer carrying potatoes crashes on WV Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The northbound lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike were closed earlier this morning after a tractor-trailer that appeared to be carrying potatoes crashed. The Pratt Volunteer Fire Department says at around 6 a.m. on Mar. 3, they were dispatched to the area of the Morton Travel Plaza on the West […]
PRATT, WV
WVNS

Firefighters continue to battle brushfires in Southern WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Brushfires continue to burn across Southern West Virginia. However, it takes a lot of effort and resources to put the brushfires out. Over the weekend, brush fires burned in the Southern WV area. Mainly in the Jolo/Bradshaw area of McDowell County. According to the Division of Forestry, about seven fires burned 900 […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVNS

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy