Jennifer Lawrence is a new mother, according to reports. Lawrence, 31, publicly announced last September that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were expecting their first child and, according to TMZ, she has now given birth in Los Angeles. While the baby’s gender and exact date of birth still remain unknown, here’s everything the actress has said about motherhood.During her early 20s, the Silver Lining’s Playbook star was looking forward to becoming a mother one day. In a 2012 interview with The Daily Beast, she even said she felt destined for it. However, with her trademark candor Lawrence went...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO