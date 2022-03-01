ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (3/1)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE NXT and ROH talents will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Former NXT star Danielle Kamela (Vanessa Borne) will make her AEW debut tonight as she faces another NXT alumni, Marina Shafir. This will be...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Video Footage of What Happened With Brock Lesnar At WWE’s MSG Return

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Title at Saturday night’s live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Click here for full results from the event. Austin Theory came down to the ring and answered the challenge. Lesnar took Theory to Suplex City and then won with the F5.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Steve Austin’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has reportedly been discussed for WWE WrestleMania 38 which would be Austin’s first match since 2003 if it happens. In an update on Austin’s status for the event, it’s believed that he hasn’t agreed to doing an actual match up...
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Reportedly Taken Off All WrestleMania Documents, Conflicting Reports

When Cody Rhodes announced he was leaving AEW last month, there were multiple reports that he was returning to WWE. This week, there have been conflicting reports about his status. Bodyslam.net reported that talks between Rhodes and WWE had “fizzled out” only for Dave Meltzer to report on Friday that...
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Considered Himself Retired After WWE WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar talked about how he considered himself to be retired after WWE Wrestlemania 36:. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out.’”
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Told Vince McMahon A Part of Him “Just Wants To Be Able To Bleed”

In an interview with F4WOnline.com, Bryan Danielson talked about why decided to leave WWE and sign with AEW:. “I don’t like to divulge my conversations with Vince [McMahon] at all because I know he’s a very private person. But one of the things, when I finally made my decision I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m set on this decision’, and he was kind of asking me why and I said, ‘You know, there’s part of me too that just wants to be able to bleed’. And he immediately said, ‘Well, I’m sorry I’ll never be able to give you that’. So yeah, it’s not like I want to do it all the time. There’s something, I don’t know, incredibly life affirming about it, as strange as that sounds.”
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Says Bianca Belair Injured Her Voice Box At WWE Live Event

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Instagram this evening and announced that she will not be on RAW. She posted a photo from what appears to be a hospital setting, and accused Bianca Belair of fracturing her voice box during Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, PA. That show was headlined by Lynch retaining her title over Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat.
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Speaks His Mind About There Being ‘A Lot of Laziness’ In The World

While speaking with Newsday.com, Brock Lesnar discussed the topic of work ethic and said the following:. “I just have a work ethic like no other, and it shows. If you followed me around for seven days, you would understand why I am who I am. And the people that get ahead and are successful — like Dwayne Johnson, and Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee — are just go-getting [expletive] that refuse the answer ‘no.’ And that’s what’s lacking in this world. I think there’s a lot of laziness.”
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Reportedly Suffers Legitimate Injury

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is reportedly suffering from a legitimate injury. As noted, Lynch took to Instagram this evening and announced that she would miss RAW due to Bianca Belair damaging her voice box during the main event of Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, which saw Lynch retain her title over Belair and Rhea Ripley. She posted a photo from what appeared to be a hospital room, but did not elaborate.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Reveals His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

During an interview with SI.com to promote the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV, Chris Jericho talked about Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW:. “Is it surprising at first? Sure. But it’s wrestling, man. It happens all the time. The only reason why this was such a big one is because it’s the first AEW guy who left, and obviously Cody had a huge part in this company. But now there’s Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Keith Lee with us. The more of those guys we bring in, the less spotlight is necessary to be shown on Cody Rhodes. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why he left. I really don’t know. No one knows except for Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes. But he wasn’t happy in AEW, so he’s going to WWE, or be a stay-at-home dad, or do TV shows or whatever it is he’ll do.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 53) Review 3.07.22

On the heels of the most recent AEW PPV it’s time for another episode of Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ll see Lance Archer, Ruby Soho, Scorpio Sky and more. It’s a shorter episode tonight so let’s get right into the action. Only Paul Wight and Mark Henry...
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Says He Turned Down Offer To Be An EVP In AEW

During an interview with SI.com to promote the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV, Chris Jericho talked about his role with the company:. “You mentioned earlier that I wasn’t an EVP. The only reason I wasn’t an EVP is because I didn’t want to be. They asked me and I said, ‘No, that’s way too much work for what you’re planning on doing.’ And Tony Khan’s the boss, anyways. I knew that from the start. So I wasn’t going to play grab-a– and use EVP as an ego boost. F— that. Just give me more money. My job was to be a big star and make new ones so everyone is valuable. Look at the guys I worked with in those first three months. I helped Cody reinvent himself. Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Scorpio Sky, Darby Allin. The Elite, working with them on a national scale. Giving a stage for Santana and Ortiz and Sammy Guevara, reinventing Jake Hager. Then getting into it with Orange Cassidy and then a whole year with MJF. We needed to show we had some really big names in AEW, which we do.”
WWE
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Compares Ronda Rousey’s Quick Rise In WWE To Kurt Angle

Ronda Rousey is slated to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE WrestleMania 38. Flair recently spoke with Hot 97 and during it, she compared Rousey to WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle. “Absolutely,” Charlotte answered regarding whether Ronda earned her respect. “What she did that...
WWE
PWMania

Steve Austin To Respond To Kevin Owens Later Today

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to respond to Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania 38 invitation. As noted, this week’s RAW closing segment saw Owens challenge Austin to appear on a special edition of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. Owens talked trash about Stone Cold and said he wanted to leave him laying with a Stunner. WWE advertised the segment for Night One of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Saturday, but they put a question mark next to Austin’s name.
WWE
PWMania

Video: RK-Bro Win The RAW Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton and Riddle are your new RAW Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s WWE RAW from Cleveland opened up with RK-Bro becoming the new champions by winning a Triple Threat over Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and the former champion, Alpha Academy. The finish saw Riddle get the pin on Chad Gable, after stealing it from Rollins in a wild sequence.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Several WrestleMania 38 Updates

WWE made several updates to the WrestleMania lineup on this week’s RAW. As noted before, Kevin Owens challenged Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show at WrestleMania, and Austin is scheduled to respond to Owens at 12 PM EST later today. WWE has confirmed that The KO Show segment will take place on WrestleMania Saturday.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Says AJ Styles Was Injured By Edge Last Week

WWE has announced a storyline injury update on AJ Styles. Last week’s RAW saw Styles accept the WrestleMania 38 challenge issued by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated R Superstar ended up snapping and turning heel on AJ, taking him down with a low blow kick and then leaving him lay with steel chair shots.
WWE
PWMania

Videos: Becky Lynch Warns Bianca Belair, Possible Injury Footage From WWE House Show

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter to issue an update after missing Monday’s WWE RAW. As noted, Lynch posted before RAW to announce that she would be missing the show. She posted a hospital photo and said Bianca Belair fractured her voice box during the main event of Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, PA, which saw Lynch retain over Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat. It was later reported that Lynch was suffering from a legitimate injury, and that she was expected to be back in the ring in two weeks, but details were not available. It was also noted that she was backstage at RAW, but being held off the show.
WWE
PWMania

Potential Spoiler On A Top Free Agent Making AEW Debut Soon

It’s been reported that Sw3rve, formerly known as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Shane Strickland, is expected to be going to AEW following his WWE departure. Hhe has signed with AEW, according to Fightful Select. The promotion hasn’t gone out of their way to keep it a secret as on Saturday night, he was at the AEW concert in Orlando. There was a song that mentioned him playing repeatedly at the concert.
WWE

