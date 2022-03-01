ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo COVID-19 report: March 1st

By James Smith
 6 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 1, 2022.

There are currently 181 active cases of infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County, an increase of 12 cases since the last report was issued Monday.

Active hospitalizations increased since Monday’s report with six patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County Tuesday, an increase of three patients since yesterday.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to March 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to March 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

March 1, 2022 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,815
Active cases: 181
Currently hospitalized: 6
New positives: 12

New deaths: 0

