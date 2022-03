Originally Posted On: https://www.bbfinance.co/what-to-do-with-your-401k-after-leaving-a-job/. You are leaving your employer for bigger and better things and now have to figure out what to do with that 401(k) account. Your retirement account probably has been on autopilot and you haven’t given it much attention until now. So what do you do with your hard-earned retirement money? Well, you essentially have four different options with benefits and drawbacks: stay in the plan, cash out, roll over into new 401(k), roll over into IRA. It is up to you to decide what is going to be the most appropriate option or seek help from a professional such as a financial advisor.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO