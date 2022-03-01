Jeremy Swayman Named NHL Rookie of the Month for February

Markstrom topped the NHL with eight wins in 10 starts, going 8-1-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Flames (31-14-6, 68 points) from fourth to first in the Pacific Division via a 10-1-0 February. Markstrom yielded two or fewer goals in seven of his 10 outings, highlighted by his League-leading eighth shutout of the season Feb. 9 vs. VGK (28 SV) – two shy of the franchise record established by Miikka Kiprusoff in 2005-06 (10). He also made a season-high 46 saves (on 48 shots) Feb. 10 vs. TOR, three off of his personal best achieved Dec. 28, 2019 vs. LAK and Feb. 12, 2020 vs. CHI (both w/ VAN). The 32-year-old Gävle, Sweden, native has compiled a 24-11-5 record through 41 total appearances this season, ranking among the NHL leaders in shutouts (1st; 8), goals-against average (5th; 2.13), save percentage (5th; .925) and wins (8th; 24).

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO