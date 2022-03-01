ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Swayman Named NHL Rookie of the Month for February

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON - The National Hockey League announced today, March 1, that Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for February. Swayman finished the month with a 5-1-1 record through seven...

Blue Seat

Chytil in, Barron out as Gallant changes lines

Filip Chytil will make his return to the lineup after a pair of questionable scratches. His return comes not at the expense of Greg McKegg, but at Morgan Barron, as Gerard Gallant changes the lines again. The trade deadline can’t come soon enough, as these forward lines are baffling. The...
SAY WHAT: 'THE INTENSITY IS GOING TO BE THERE'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames visit the Wild at the Xcel Energy Center. Lewis, Brad Richardson and Brett Ritchie were especially noticeable in the first meeting. "I think when we're good, we stick to our game plan and our structure, and we do it for a full 60. I think we've got to be prepared and we know they've got a good home record here. Obviously, we played well last night, so we've got to be ready for their start and match and exceed their energy."
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a fifth-straight win

Bryan Burns on overcoming the slow start, depth scoring and Point's four points. Back to nearly full strength health-wise for one of the first times this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to roll along. The Lightning allowed two goals within the first four minutes to the Ottawa Senators Tuesday...
NESN

Has Jeremy Swayman Put Himself In Calder Trophy Conversation?

Jeremy Swayman did not miss a beat when he returned to Boston from Providence after being recalled by the Bruins when Tuukka Rask announced his retirement. He’s put himself in the conversation as the team’s No. 1 goalie of late and was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for February, but does Swayman deserve to be in the conversation for the Calder Trophy?
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THOSE ARE BIG GOALS'

The buzz around the rink following a big win over the Wild. "Scored that powerplay goal early and it was really important to get the lead. This building's a really hard building to play in and we came out hard, bang guys around, so it was really important to score that first goal on the powerplay."
Brad Marchand
Jeremy Swayman
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Jeremy Swayman making Calder rumblings

Jeremy Swayman may not have taken the NHL by storm at the start of the season as some Bruins’ fans had hoped, but make no mistake, he has nudged his way into the Calder Award race as rookie of the year. Swayman on Tuesday was named the NHL’s Rookie...
Yardbarker

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom named NHL’s second star for February

Markstrom topped the NHL with eight wins in 10 starts, going 8-1-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Flames (31-14-6, 68 points) from fourth to first in the Pacific Division via a 10-1-0 February. Markstrom yielded two or fewer goals in seven of his 10 outings, highlighted by his League-leading eighth shutout of the season Feb. 9 vs. VGK (28 SV) – two shy of the franchise record established by Miikka Kiprusoff in 2005-06 (10). He also made a season-high 46 saves (on 48 shots) Feb. 10 vs. TOR, three off of his personal best achieved Dec. 28, 2019 vs. LAK and Feb. 12, 2020 vs. CHI (both w/ VAN). The 32-year-old Gävle, Sweden, native has compiled a 24-11-5 record through 41 total appearances this season, ranking among the NHL leaders in shutouts (1st; 8), goals-against average (5th; 2.13), save percentage (5th; .925) and wins (8th; 24).
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sens see lead disappear in physical clash with Bolts

The Ottawa Senators five-game road trip started off on the wrong foot in a 5-2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday. Last night's contest was a physical affair while Tim Stützle had a tremendous night in the faceoff circle, as Three Thoughts examines. Physical affair in Tampa. Tuesday...
Denver Post

DU Pioneers’ Bobby Brink named February national hockey player of the month

Denver Pioneers right wing Bobby Brink on Thursday was named the National Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners’ Association. The 5-foot-9, 166-pound junior tallied five goals and 10 assists in eight games, leading DU to a 5-3-0 record last month. On the season, he is the NCAA’s top scorer with 50 points (13 goals and 37 assists). He also leads the nation in assists and points per game (1.56).
SAY WHAT: 'TOUGH GAME'

What was talked about following an OT loss to the Habs. "We didn't play our best hockey there. We were, I guess, a little sloppy; didn't come out strong. But it was good we did get a point there." ON SCORING HIS 29TH OF THE YEAR:. "It's OK, right? I...
MTL@CGY: Game recap

CALGARY - The Canadiens came back from a pair of deficits in a wild back-and-forth game on Thursday, beating the Flames 5-4 in OT. Interim head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup at the Saddledome; Andrew Hammond, Kale Clague and Michael Pezzetta replaced Sam Montembeault, Corey Schueneman and Mathieu Perreault, respectively.
NHL
Official Stars podcast: Why Dallas should be called a true hockey town

This week, Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts joins host Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika to discuss why Dallas, after big events such as the 2020 Winter Classic, should be considered a hockey town. March 2, 2022. This week, Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts joins host Daryl "Razor"...
REAL NAILBITER

The Flames quest for a record 12 straight home wins fell short Thursday night. The Montreal Canadiens rallied and scored twice in the third period to go up 4-3 but with 28 seconds left, Elias Lindholm tallied to force overtime. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. Say What - 'Tough Game'. UPDATES. In...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS

FLAMES (32-14-6) vs. CANADIENS (13-34-7) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (67) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (28) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki (34) Goals - Josh Anderson...
Rick Nash's top 10 moments with the Blue Jackets

Picking out the most memorable times from a remarkable career ahead of his jersey retirement ceremony. Rick Nash set Blue Jackets records, won an Olympic gold medal and was a pillar of the Columbus community during his nine seasons in Columbus. All of that is well-known, but it's the individual...
3 Takeaways: Late Goals Cost Isles vs Canucks

Dobson and Palmieri continue to produce, but quick strikes cost Isles in 4-3 loss to Canucks. The New York Islanders six-game homestand started on a losing note Thursday, as the Islanders fell 4-3 to the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena. The Islanders led 3-2 early in the third period, but...
NHL Announces Canes Stadium Series Date, Opponent

RALEIGH, NC - The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Washington Capitals when they host the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on Feb. 18, 2023. The league previously announced on Feb. 4 that the Hurricanes would host an outdoor game...
