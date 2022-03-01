ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

SC man arrested in connection with attempted murder at hotel on Riverdale Street in West Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lz9lt_0eSe2rN100

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A victim suffered minor injuries after a man from South Carolina was arrested for attempted murder in West Springfield Tuesday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 1 a.m. officers were called to the Candlewood Suites located on 572 Riverdale Street for shots fired. When officers arrived, they saw fresh damage consistent with gunfire in the hotel foyer.

Father kills three children, himself in California church shooting

A woman who was shot and an employee who witnessed were found inside the hotel. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. During the investigation, the victim knew the suspect, identified as Mikell Robinson of Cordova, South Carolina. Robinson left Candlewood Suites in the victim’s car and was later located walking through the parking lot of the EconoLodge Motel on 1533 Elm Street.

Robinson was taken into custody with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police. Police seized a firearm believed to be used in the assault underneath the front seat of the veihicle.

Mikell Robinson is charged with the following:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Assault to Murder
  • Firearm
  • Discharging within 500 ft. of a dwelling
  • Firearm, Carrying w/o a License Loaded
  • Ammunition, possession w/o an FID card
  • Malicious Destruction of Property +$1,200
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Pittsfield man arrested in NJ for shooting incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police department in New Jersey assisted in the arrest of a suspect for allegedly shooting a man in Pittsfield. According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules, 42-year-old Terrell Ortiz was arrested in Trenton, New Jersey after he was identified as the shooter in an incident on Thursday. Ortiz allegedly shot […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
West Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#The Econolodge Motel#Murder Assault#Fid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy