Fierce Tigress Body Balm

Fashion twins Simi and Haze Khadra are back with a new drop for their namesake beauty label, SIMIHAZE BEAUTY. Since its launch in July 2021, the brand has become loved by celebrities like BLACKPINK‘s Jennie with its compact lipstick design, user-friendly eyeshadow shades and more. Expanding their catalog, Simi and Haze have come up with the SUPER SLICK Lip Balm, a moisture-boosting formula that comes with a domed tip for smooth application. Infused with rose oil, the balm melts upon contact with the skin, creating a glossy, shiny effect with a sheer tint. The product is offered in seven shades, ranging from “Clear” and baby pink “Sweet,” to soft rose “Blossom” and brown “Dune.”

MAKEUP ・ 12 DAYS AGO