Mike Rogers, PE, LEED AP

EDUCATION: North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC), Bowling Green State University (Bowling Green, OH) Juliane Hatfield, AIA joins Hanbury as an Associate and Project Manager. With experience in Science and Technology and Healthcare, Juliane has felt pride in her projects designed with a human-centric approach. She believes in the power of design and the difference it makes in the lives of others. Knowing these projects contribute to the health and wellness of its occupants, and thus the improved livelihood of the community at large, inspires Juliane to create spaces that go beyond just being beautiful and functional.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO