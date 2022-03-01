Mike Rogers, PE, LEED AP

Assistant Director of Structural Engineering at ARCO Design/Build. EDUCATION: Master of Civil Engineering degree with a focus in Structural Engineering from Auburn University. ADB Structural Engineering (an ARCO Design/Build Company) is excited to announce Brett Perkins as the new Assistant Director. He brings nearly a decade of experience in structural engineering spanning a wide range of markets including hospitality, mixed-use, commercial and education. In his new role, Brett is will be responsible for overseeing the division’s engineering design, operations, client relations, and strategic planning.
Comments / 0