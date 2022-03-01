ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mike Rogers, PE, LEED AP

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Rogers is SSR’s Chief Growth Officer (CGO), a role he assumed in 2021. As CGO, he is...

Juliane Hatfield, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, EDAC

EDUCATION: North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC), Bowling Green State University (Bowling Green, OH) Juliane Hatfield, AIA joins Hanbury as an Associate and Project Manager. With experience in Science and Technology and Healthcare, Juliane has felt pride in her projects designed with a human-centric approach. She believes in the power of design and the difference it makes in the lives of others. Knowing these projects contribute to the health and wellness of its occupants, and thus the improved livelihood of the community at large, inspires Juliane to create spaces that go beyond just being beautiful and functional.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Major Portland-area foundation announces Microsoft exec as new CEO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has a new CEO and executive director: Romanita Hairston, who comes to the Vancouver-based charitable organization from Microsoft. Hairston will start in her role in July. “Romanita has an excellent background to assume this role, bringing a rich understanding of the Murdock Trust, our mission,...
CHARITIES
Steve Lane, PE, DEE

Steve Lane has been with SSR for more than 43 years, serving in a variety of leadership positions. In 2018, he was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President and was elected Chair of the Board in 2021. Under Steve’s leadership, SSR has expanded into new locations, acquired a medical equipment planning firm, demonstrated excellent financial results, and is currently executing its growth-oriented strategic plan.
BUSINESS
Davis-based BioConsortia expands work with chemical giant Mosaic

After successful field trials last year, chemical giant The Mosaic Co. has expanded its collaboration with Davis-based BioConsortia Inc. to include major Asian food-producing countries. In December 2020, the two companies negotiated a deal where Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) got exclusive rights for BioConsortia's nitrogen-fixing microbial products for some major row...
BUSINESS
Brett Perkins, PE, SE

Assistant Director of Structural Engineering at ARCO Design/Build. EDUCATION: Master of Civil Engineering degree with a focus in Structural Engineering from Auburn University. ADB Structural Engineering (an ARCO Design/Build Company) is excited to announce Brett Perkins as the new Assistant Director. He brings nearly a decade of experience in structural engineering spanning a wide range of markets including hospitality, mixed-use, commercial and education. In his new role, Brett is will be responsible for overseeing the division’s engineering design, operations, client relations, and strategic planning.
ECONOMY
Oklahoma bank with $12.5B in assets goes from client to investor in OP fintech

Overland Park-based startup Finotta has a powerful advantage: One of its big customers also is an investor. First United Bank & Trust, a $12.5 billion privately held bank headquartered in Durant, Oklahoma, started as a customer. Then it became the sole investor in a $3 million seed round last fall for Finotta, which developed technology to revamp a financial institution's mobile app with personalized customer experiences. The startup's software uses algorithms to analyze a customer’s financial lifestyle, such as where money is spent, and predict what that customer will need moving forward. The app then can promote financial services that fit those needs.
DURANT, OK
Heather Arnold

Previously, Arnold was a graphic designer, the first female designer for the company she first worked for after college. Today, she continues to forge that path by becoming a leader in the bicycle and tourism industries.
TOURISM
Business
Economy
Hyde Griffith, PE, PMP, MBA

Vice President, Houston Office Leader at JE Dunn Construction. EDUCATION: Athabasca University Faculty of Business, The George Washington University School of Business, The Citadel (Charleston, SC) Hyde Griffith is responsible for management of projects and personnel along with strategic growth initiatives for JE Dunn in Central Texas. His focus ensures...
CHARLESTON, SC
Attorney insights on decision tied to machinery, tools and patterns (video)

Reinhart shareholder Don Millis reviews the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission's decision on manufacturing standards and provides real world examples based on this decision. If you have any questions on this matter or another property tax issue, feel free to contact Don Millis or another member of Reinhart's State and Local Tax Team.
WISCONSIN STATE
Businesses have earned trust around DEI commitments. What’s next?

It should come as no surprise to any Atlanta-based business leader that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives remain high on the corporate priority list. Progress has been made as many companies have accelerated their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and I’m hopeful for the future. That being said, there is no finish line when it comes to DEI.
ATLANTA, GA
Austin Eastciders gets new leader

John Glick came to Eastciders with more than three decades of industry experience, including stints at Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch. The company, a top 10 cider maker in the U.S., is busy developing new products. Plus, ABJ subscribers can access a data-packed list of startup accelerators that can help young consumer goods companies scale up.
LIFESTYLE
Brohn named a top homebuilder in Austin

More than 3,000 local families have found sanctuary within a Brohn home since Aaron Boenig and Adam Boenig started the business about 20 years ago — and the company has really been on a roll as of late with bigger numbers and customers raving about quality. That helped it earn an award as top local volume homebuilder during ABJ's 2022 Residential Real Estate Awards.

