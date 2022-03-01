Former Attorney General Lynch Defends Work for NFL in Bias Case

People lost sleep over rising violence in their neighborhoods during the pandemic. Past research has documented how neighborhood poverty and other factors can adversely affect people’s sleep. Researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio wanted to know if rising violence during the pandemic had a similarly demonstrable effect. Using data from a 2021 national survey, they observed that as reports of violence in a particular neighborhood increased, sleep quality among residents decreased. The inverse correlation held up for neighborhoods perceived as becoming safer in the pandemic, as their residents reported better sleep in the survey. A secondary hypothesis: While it may seem obvious that feeling like your neighborhood is getting more dangerous could make it harder to sleep, the researchers wanted to know if the effect could be attributed to any other factors, such as increased cigarette or alcohol use as a coping mechanism. Neither of those vices proved notable, but researchers did find evidence that poorer dietary habits could help explain the effects on sleep. Public safety = public health: “Our findings suggest that community policies geared toward making neighborhoods safer and enhancing the subjective experience of safety may contribute to public health by improving sleep quality,” the authors write. They pointed to expanding community-based violence intervention, removing blight and beautifying neighborhood spaces, and deepening trauma-informed care for residents directly and indirectly exposed to violence as possible paths forward.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO