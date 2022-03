Though number of cases has dropped to 404, masks still required until March 12.Oregon could fall below 400 patients with COVID-19 in state hospitals within days, but Gov. Kate Brown has not announced a change to the March 12 date for lifting indoor mask requirements. The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday, March 3, that 404 people with COVID-19 were in hospitals in the state. Oregon Health & Science University forecasts the number will drop to 300 by March 18. The positive test rate also fell to 4.5% Thursday, below the 5% mark that OHA has said throughout the pandemic was...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO