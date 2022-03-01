ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GASOLINE PRICES SOAR 15¢ DURING PAST WEEK

Cover picture for the articleGasoline prices increased 15 cents per gallon during the past week and the price is expected to continue increasing in the coming weeks, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group. Monday,...

Houston Chronicle

Gasoline prices march higher

Gasoline prices in Houston rose another 6 cents a gallon in Houston over the week, continuing a rapid rise alongside crude prices. A gallon of gasoline in the Houston area averaged $3.14 a gallon, up 27 cents from month ago and 89 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy, the fuel-price-tracking website. Nationally, gasoline prices rose 3 cents a gallon over the past week to an average $3.51 a gallon. Prices nationally have risen 21 cents a gallon over the past month and 89 cents over the past year.
Fox17

Gas prices jump again, up as much as 50 cents a gallon in a week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Predictions of higher gas prices are coming true, with prices being reported as high as $3.79 a gallon for regular unleaded gas reported on the GasBuddy app. The app lets drivers report prices they see at the pump and displays them in real time. As...
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts gas prices soar by 8 cents per gallon

(AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has soared 8 cents in the past week as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of crude oil on the international market, which in turn is felt at the pump in the U.S. AAA Northeast...
Red Bluff Daily News

Bay Area gasoline prices soar amid Russia invasion of Ukraine

Gasoline prices in the Bay Area soared Thursday in the wake of the forbidding specter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a grim turn of events that is poised to intensify the skyrocketing cost of living in this region. The Triple-A gasoline survey determined that the average price for a...
NBC San Diego

Gas Prices Soar Past $5 in San Diego For 1st Time

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County topped $5 for the first time Friday, thanks to the largest daily increase since July 13, 2015, rising 12.9 cents to $5.104. The average price has risen 29 of the past 32 days, increasing 48 cents,...
WOLF

Gas prices soar past $4 a gallon in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — Gas prices reached $4 a gallon late Wednesday and early Thursday in Schuylkill County. According to Skook News, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross spoke on the price hike saying:. Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have...
KTSA

Nickel and dime: San Antonio gasoline prices jump 12 cents, diesel up 15 cents in one day

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fuel costs are continuing to rise at a fast pace across the nation, including in the greater San Antonio area. The AAA Texas average gas price statewide Friday rose to $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline — an increase of 11 cents just from Thursday and 25 cents higher that a week ago. Texans were paying $2.48 per gallon one year ago.
NBC Bay Area

Gas Prices in Much of Bay Area Soar Past $5 a Gallon Mark

Bay Area gas prices continue to climb, soaring above $5 a gallon in some areas, the result of inflation and the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, according to AAA. One gas station in Mill Valley was charging $5.39 a gallon, and the average price in Napa and San Francisco has eclipsed the $5 mark.
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
