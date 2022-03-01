GASOLINE PRICES SOAR 15¢ DURING PAST WEEK

Gasoline prices in Houston rose another 6 cents a gallon in Houston over the week, continuing a rapid rise alongside crude prices. A gallon of gasoline in the Houston area averaged $3.14 a gallon, up 27 cents from month ago and 89 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy, the fuel-price-tracking website. Nationally, gasoline prices rose 3 cents a gallon over the past week to an average $3.51 a gallon. Prices nationally have risen 21 cents a gallon over the past month and 89 cents over the past year.
