I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the next Denton County commissioner for Precinct 2 and would like your support. I firmly believe Texans can manage their own resources much better than government. For almost all my adult life, I have taken and lived out an oath to support and defend our United States Constitution. My life is one of service to others. I believe as Thomas Jefferson wrote to Uriah Forrest in 1787, that “the people … are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO