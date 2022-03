Remote work is revolutionizing the office, but some of the most critical industries and workers have lacked the technology to keep pace. While employees sitting at screens can now work from anywhere, their peers on the factory floor are still doing their jobs much the same way they did a decade ago. These operational technology (OT) workers, however, are poised to experience their own digitization transformation in the coming years, thanks to a range of advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, quantum computing, and other Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

