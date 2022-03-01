ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Are the Boston Celtics the Eastern Conference's sleepers this season?

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Boston Celtics the sleepers of the NBA’s Eastern Conference? Or are they pretenders who had a bit of luck as their schedule happened to be among the league’s weakest?

This is a question on the lips and fingers of quite a few NBA analysts at the moment, most of whom are trying to suss out where exactly to place the Celtics in the East’s projected playoff picture. The Celtics looked like title contenders during a nine-game winning streak, but since it ended Boston’s game has shown signs of vulnerability again.

The hosts of the Uninterrupted “Certified Buckets” podcast dialed down on this question in a recent episode, as well as where they ought to be ranked in comparison to their East peers.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear what Ashley Nicole Moss, Kristian Winfield and Lethal Shooter have to say about the Celtics as we dive into the thick of the 2022 stretch run.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

