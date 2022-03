INDIANAPOLIS -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking ahead to a future without Tom Brady, and they will make sure the 49ers and every other NFL team are in the same boat. While addressing the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Bucs coach Bruce Arians was adamant that the future Hall of Fame quarterback will not play for any other team than Tampa Bay if he decides to return to the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO