ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cargo ship loaded with luxury cars that caught fire sinks in the Atlantic

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zhy9B_0eSdz7IT00

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States sank Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board, the ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said.

The Felicity Ace sank about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed, MOL Ship Management in Singapore said in a statement. A salvage team had put out the fire.

What is the ‘vacuum bomb’ that Russia is accused of using in Ukraine?

The 200-meter-long (650-foot-long) vessel listed to starboard before going under, the ship’s manager said.

The Portuguese navy confirmed the sinking, saying it occurred outside Portuguese waters. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out, setting the ship adrift.

Ocean-going tugboats with firefighting equipment had been hosing down the ship’s hull to cool it.

It wasn’t clear how many cars were onboard the ship, but vessels of the Felicity Ace’s size can carry at least 4,000 vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2Hs2_0eSdz7IT00
In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy, smoke billows from the burning Felicity Ace car transport ship as seen from the Portuguese Navy NPR Setubal ship southeast of the mid-Atlantic Portuguese Azores Islands. The ship’s crew were taken by helicopter to Faial island on the archipelago, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. There were no reported injuries. (Portuguese Navy via AP)

European carmakers declined to discuss how many vehicles and what models were on board, but Porsche customers in the United States were being contacted by their dealers, the company said.

“We are already working to replace every car affected by this incident and the first new cars will be built soon,” Angus Fitton, vice president of PR at Porsche Cars North America, Inc., told The Associated Press in an email.

Berkeley County Animal Control petition denied

The ship was transporting electric and non-electric vehicles, according to Portuguese authorities. Suspicion on what started the fire on Feb. 16 has fallen on lithium batteries used in electric vehicles, though authorities say they have no firm evidence about the cause.

Authorities feared the ship could pollute the ocean. The ship was carrying 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of fuel and 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of oil. It can carry more than 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of cargo.

The Portuguese navy said in a statement that only a few pieces of wreckage and a small patch of oil was visible where the ship went down. The tugboats were breaking up the patch with hoses, it said.

A Portuguese Air Force plane and a Portuguese navy vessel are to remain at the scene on the lookout for signs of pollution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Missing Virginia teenager found dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two days after a teenage boy was reported missing in Pittsylvania County, authorities announced his body had been discovered. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Adrian Frank Mayberry went missing from his home in the Cascade community at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Then, around 10:30 a.m. […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Luxury Car#Cargo Ship#New Cars#Lisbon#Ap#Air Force#Felicity Ace#The Portuguese Navy#Npr#European#The Associated Press
Channel 3000

Burned ship carrying luxury cars has now sunk

The Felicity Ace, the cargo ship carrying cars and SUVs from brands including Audi, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini, has now sunk. It had caught fire February 16th and its crew abandoned the ship. The largely burned out ship was being towed back to a safe port when it sank yesterday,...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russian warships curb tilts Turkey to West, risks Russia's ire

ANKARA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's pledge to block some Russian warships from passing through its waters to the Black Sea during the Ukraine crisis could help repair its ties with NATO, even as it risks reprisals from Moscow. But a buildup of Russian ships waiting to make the journey...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US-bound cargo ship carrying 4,000 Porsches and Volkswagens catches fire in middle of Atlantic: Portuguese Navy airlifts 22-man crew from tiny lifeboats after they abandoned ship

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagens has caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Portugal's navy said 22 crew members evacuated from the massive cargo ship into lifeboats as it sat ablaze and adrift after it caught fire near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands. The Felicity Ace sounded...
CARS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy