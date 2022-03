Beets—which are also known by their less popular name, beetroot—are the edible taproot portion of the beet plant, says Natasha Nicholes, the executive director of We Sow We Grow. "They just happen to grow large and round or oblong instead of straight down like other plants (I'm looking at you, carrots and parsnips)," she says. According to Nicholes, these veggies are high in potassium, vitamin A, iron, antioxidants, and other nutrients, while also being low in calories. To enjoy this healthful harvest, here's what you need to do.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO