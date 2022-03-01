Report: Roman Abramovich to Receive Bids to Sell Chelsea This Week

Roman Abramovich is expected to receive multiple offers this week from prospective suitors looking to buy Chelsea, according to The Telegraph.

With the Russian owner expected to be sanctioned by the British government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph reported that those on the outside feel that Abramovich may consider selling the club, which he bought for nearly $190 million in 2003, due to the pressure being ramped up on the oligarch in light of the war.

In the past, Abramovich, who has downplayed his reported ties to Vladimir Putin, has reportedly turned down offers of £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion) for Chelsea, to which he has also lent £1.5 billion from his personal funds. In 2019, Forbes listed his net worth at $12.9 billion.

Last week, Abramovich announced his plans to temporarily hand over the “stewardship and care” of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation. That move has since been reported to the UK's regulatory Charity Commission, with some individuals involved reportedly considering quitting due to the nature of the move.

On Monday, reports said that Abramovich was involved in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. A spokesperson for Abramovich said that the owner “was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution.”

Under Abramovich's ownership, Chelsea has won two Champions League titles, five Premier League trophies, five FA Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, four Women's Super League titles and three Women's FA Cups.

When asked Tuesday if he considered Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea a problem, manager Thomas Tuchel said he wasn't fully informed of the situation.

“I have to say that's a bit too much for me to answer,” Tuchel said. “I'm not aware of any details, and I'm not aware of the whole situation. We all agree there are situations much, much more important than football, this will never change. And situations like war are of course so much more important. But the role of Mr. Abramovich is not for me to comment on, because I simply don't know enough about it.”