ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Report: Roman Abramovich to Receive Bids to Sell Chelsea This Week

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2OUO_0eSdye2S00

Roman Abramovich is expected to receive multiple offers this week from prospective suitors looking to buy Chelsea, according to The Telegraph.

With the Russian owner expected to be sanctioned by the British government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph reported that those on the outside feel that Abramovich may consider selling the club, which he bought for nearly $190 million in 2003, due to the pressure being ramped up on the oligarch in light of the war.

In the past, Abramovich, who has downplayed his reported ties to Vladimir Putin, has reportedly turned down offers of £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion) for Chelsea, to which he has also lent £1.5 billion from his personal funds. In 2019, Forbes listed his net worth at $12.9 billion.

Last week, Abramovich announced his plans to temporarily hand over the “stewardship and care” of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation. That move has since been reported to the UK's regulatory Charity Commission, with some individuals involved reportedly considering quitting due to the nature of the move.

On Monday, reports said that Abramovich was involved in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. A spokesperson for Abramovich said that the owner “was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution.”

Under Abramovich's ownership, Chelsea has won two Champions League titles, five Premier League trophies, five FA Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, four Women's Super League titles and three Women's FA Cups.

When asked Tuesday if he considered Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea a problem, manager Thomas Tuchel said he wasn't fully informed of the situation.

“I have to say that's a bit too much for me to answer,” Tuchel said. “I'm not aware of any details, and I'm not aware of the whole situation. We all agree there are situations much, much more important than football, this will never change. And situations like war are of course so much more important. But the role of Mr. Abramovich is not for me to comment on, because I simply don't know enough about it.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Telegraph#Russian#British#Charity Commission#Ukrainian#Women S Super League#Women S Fa Cups
Reuters

Turkish, Russian defence ministers discuss Ukraine by phone -RIA

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey's defence ministers discussed Ukraine by telephone on Tuesday as well as cooperation, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying. The call took place at Turkey's request, it said. Reporting by Reuters. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox-How dependent is Germany on Russian gas?

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia has warned it may shut off its main Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany after Berlin halted approval of a second line across the Baltic Sea in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The comment, from Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, reflects escalating tensions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
Reuters

F1's 'marriage' with Netflix still has more mileage

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Season Four of 'Drive to Survive', the Netflix docu-series that has turbocharged Formula One for new and younger audiences, debuts on Friday with the sport still committed to the 'marriage' despite controversy and criticism. The 10 new episodes offer behind the scenes insight into the...
TENNIS
ESPN

Commenting on WNBA star Brittney Griner, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. ready to give 'every possible assistance' to detained citizens

Reacting to WNBA star Brittney Griner being detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the United States will "provide every possible assistance" to citizens who are being held in foreign countries. "There's only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point," Blinken said...
U.S. POLITICS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

54K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy